Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Jordan, Egypt Condemn Israeli Strike On Iran, Warn Of Spiraling Regional Tensions


2025-06-13 07:06:22
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 13 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty on Friday condemned Israel's strike on Iran, calling it a grave escalation and a flagrant breach of international law that threatens to plunge the region into broader conflict.
In a phone call, the two ministers discussed the ramifications of the attack on regional stability and underscored the urgency of coordinated efforts to contain the fallout and prevent further deterioration.
They also stressed the imperative of ending Israel's war on Gaza and its ongoing violations of international law.
Both ministers reiterated that a just and lasting peace depends on a credible path toward a two-state solution as the only viable route to regional stability.

