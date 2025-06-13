A New Community Platform Launches In The UAE In Support Of The Short-Term Rental & Experience Economy

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Newly launched UAE community platform,, looks to connect short-term rental hosts, experience brands, and service providers to improve the guest experience across the country.

A new chapter in UAE hospitality has launched with the arrival of, a purpose-driven community platform designed to connect short-term rental hosts, experience-led brands, and service providers across the UAE. Officially debuting with its first pilot event at the iconic Mama Shelter Dubai on June 25th, Short Stay Circle is on a mission to foster real collaboration, commercial growth, and elevated guest experiences through intentional networking and knowledge exchange.

Curated by Katherine Read, founder of Dubai-based concierge service, The Holiday Mode, the initiative aims to unite short-term rental hosts, hospitality brands, and service providers, having observed a glaring disconnect across industries all serving the same end user: the guest.“So many brands are innovating within their lane,” Read explains,“but there was no collective space for them to connect. That realisation became the catalyst for the Short Stay Circle.”

Short Stay Circle was born from a simple observation: while the short-stay space is booming in the UAE, the key players often operate in silos. The platform is designed to bridge that gap, connecting landlords, experience brands, cleaning and furnishing services, tech platforms, and more, with the guest experience at the centre. Short Stay Circle aims to amplify the impact of industry players by encouraging collaboration over competition and helping members unlock new commercial opportunities.

To mark its official launch, Short Stay Circle is hosting its first event on June 25th at Mama Shelter Dubai. The panel discussion, titled“Collaborate to Elevate: Raising the Bar for Sustainable Stays & Experiences”, will bring together four standout voices from across the UAE guest experience landscape, including, Co-Founder & General Manager, Frying Pan Adventures ,, Director, No More Bottles ,, Group Director, Hero Experiences and, Founder & GM, Ride Skipper .

“This isn't just another networking event,” continues Read.“We have curated the room with purpose. It is about conversations that lead somewhere. If you are here, you are likely walking away with a connection that changes something for your business.”

Short Stay Circle's long-term vision is to become a region-wide, membership-based platform that elevates professional development while improving the overall guest experience. By facilitating smarter partnerships, shared learning, and better visibility for standout brands, the platform hopes to reshape how short-stay businesses grow and collaborate in the UAE. A second event is confirmed for September, with more activations planned throughout the year.

For more information or to be the first to know when ticketing goes live for future events, visit shortstaycircle dot com.

Tickets: AED 300 (includes welcome drink, canapés, panel access, raffle entry)