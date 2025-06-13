Azerbaijan Expresses Serious Concern Over Israel's Military Operations In Iran

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan has voiced serious concern regarding the intensifying military operations carried out by Israel on Iranian territory, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan issued an official statement urging both sides to refrain from further escalation and to resolve disputes strictly through dialogue and diplomatic means based on the norms and principles of international law.

The statement emphasized the humanitarian dimension of the conflict:

"We particularly emphasize the importance of ensuring the safety of the civilian population and facilities."

The Foreign Ministry also underlined the need for active diplomatic engagement:

"It is important to continue contacts through diplomatic channels and efforts within the framework of relevant international mechanisms in order to prevent further escalation of the situation in the Middle East."

The appeal comes amid growing regional instability, with Baku reaffirming its longstanding position in favor of peaceful conflict resolution and international cooperation.