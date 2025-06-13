Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sonali Bendre To Sanjay Dutt: 7 Indian Film Stars Who Bravely Survived Cancer

2025-06-13 05:01:34
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Many film stars face health issues, but some bravely overcome them. Let's look at some stars who beat cancer.Sonali Bendre, known for Telugu hits like Murari, Manmadhudu, and Shankar Dada, was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018. Despite the advanced stage, she recovered after treatment in the US and now advocates for cancer awareness.Gautami, a Telugu and Tamil cinema star, was diagnosed with breast cancer at 35. After a decade of treatment, she recovered and returned to films and TV. She's also politically active and runs a trust to support cancer patients.Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala, who also acted in Telugu films, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. After treatment in the US, she recovered and returned to acting. She detailed her experience in "Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life."Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in 2020. Through chemotherapy, fitness, gym, yoga, and practice, he recovered and is now acting as a villain in Telugu and Hindi films.Mamta Mohandas was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 2009 and again in 2013. She fought through these challenges and ultimately beat cancer. Currently, she manages vitiligo but remains active in the industry.Tollywood item song dancer Hamsa Nandini announced her breast cancer diagnosis in early 2022. After enduring significant hardship and undergoing treatment, she successfully overcame the disease.

