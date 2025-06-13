Singular Integrates Claude To Deliver Natural Language Marketing Analytics

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Singular unlocks instant, secure LLM access to marketing data, just talk to Claude for live ROI, creative, and campaign insights. No code. No dashboards.- Gadi Eliashiv, CEO and co-founder at SingularPALO ALTO, CA, GERMANY, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Singular , the leading marketing analytics platform, today announced the launch of a new integration with Claude, Anthropic's large language model (LLM), enabling marketers to query campaign performance data using natural language. This integration leverages the newly released Model Context Protocol (MCP), which provides a secure and standardized interface between enterprise-grade datasets and generative AI tools.With this capability marketers can now retrieve answers to business critical questions such as: which ad partners deliver the highest ROI, where cost per install is rising, all without writing SQL or navigating dashboards.The integration marks the first deployment of MCP in the mobile measurement technology ecosystem. MCP acts as a secure bridge between enterprise data and LLMs, allowing models like Claude to deliver precise, contextualized responses without compromising data governance or performance. Singular plans to extend this support to additional LLMs including ChatGPT and Gemini as they adopt the MCP standard.Key Capabilities:Unified access to campaign, campaign, cost, and engagement data via ClaudeReal-time performance updates with support for live campaign changesSecure, governed architecture compliant with enterprise standardsVisualized outputs including charts and comparisons generated via natural queriesThe integration is now available to all Singular customers. Setup requires no code and can be completed in minutes via Claude's integrations panel.Singular's analytics platform supports over 1,200 data connectors and includes advanced features for fraud prevention, SKAN modeling, creative performance analysis, and cross-platform attribution.About SingularSingular is the only end-to-end marketing analytics platform that uncovers True ROI by unifying cost, performance, and engagement data across every marketing channel. Trusted by leading global brands including LinkedIn, Rovio, Nike, and Electronic Arts, Singular empowers marketing teams to optimize performance, eliminate inefficiencies, and accelerate growth.

Stephanie Pilon

Singular

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.