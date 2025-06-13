Europe Edge Data Center Market Databook 2025-2034, With Focus On Atlasedge Data Centers And Proximity Data Centres

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prefabricated and modular centers gain traction for energy efficiency and scalability. Supportive EU policies and investments in Industry 4.0 and smart cities further propel growth. Despite challenges like energy demands and regulatory complexity, edge data centers in Europe offer a promising digital future. Key players include Atlas Edge Data Centres and Proximity Data Centres. Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Edge Data Center Market: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe edge data center market, valued at $5.19 billion in 2024, is expected to reach $28.68 billion by 2034, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 18.06% during the forecast period 2025-2034. The market for edge data centres in Europe is expanding rapidly, mostly due to the growing need for real-time computing and low-latency data processing. The extensive deployment of 5G networks, the expanding use of IoT applications, and the urgent requirement for decentralised infrastructure to support next-generation digital services all contribute to this demand.

Additionally, prefabricated and modular edge data centre designs are becoming more popular in the region due to their higher energy efficiency, scalability, and speed of implementation. Advances in AI-powered automation are improving edge data centre performance by enabling predictive maintenance and increasing operational efficiency.

The momentum of this industry is being strengthened by national and EU policies that support energy-efficient and sustainable digital infrastructure, as well as by investments in Industry 4.0 and smart city projects. The need for edge data centres in Europe is anticipated to increase dramatically over the next several years as businesses from a variety of industries place a higher priority on high-performance, scalable, and secure computing near end users. Europe Edge Data Center Market Trends, Drivers and Challenges Trends:

AI and 5G Demand: The proliferation of AI applications and 5G networks is driving the need for low-latency, decentralized data processing, boosting edge data center deployments across Europe.

Modular and Prefabricated Designs: Adoption of modular and prefabricated data center designs is accelerating, enabling faster deployment and scalability to meet dynamic market demands.

Sustainability Initiatives: Emphasis on energy-efficient operations and renewable energy integration is growing, aligning with the EU's Green Deal and national sustainability goals. Expansion into Secondary Markets: Due to capacity constraints in major hubs like Frankfurt and Dublin, there is a shift towards developing data centers in secondary markets such as Milan, Warsaw, and Berlin. Drivers:

Digital Transformation: Increasing digitalization across industries necessitates robust edge computing infrastructure to support real-time data processing and analytics.

Smart City Initiatives: Government investments in smart city projects are propelling the deployment of edge data centers to support urban digital infrastructure.

Regulatory Support: EU policies promoting data sovereignty and local data processing are encouraging the establishment of edge facilities within member states. Latency-Sensitive Applications: Growth in applications requiring minimal latency, such as autonomous vehicles and industrial automation, is fueling edge data center demand. Challenges:

Energy Consumption: Edge data centers contribute to increased energy demand, raising concerns about sustainability and grid capacity, as seen in Ireland's electricity consumption issues.

Infrastructure Constraints: Limited availability of suitable sites and power infrastructure hampers the rapid deployment of edge facilities in certain regions.

Regulatory Complexity: Navigating diverse regulatory environments across EU member states can delay project approvals and increase compliance costs. Public Opposition: Community resistance to data center developments, due to environmental and aesthetic concerns, poses challenges to site selection and project execution.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 60 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $28.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.0% Regions Covered Europe



