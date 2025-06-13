AU Real Estate Strengthens NCR Presence With New Corporate Office At World Trade Center, New Delhi

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India AU Real Estate, one of India's prominent real estate developers, has announced the opening of its new corporate office at the World Trade Center in New Delhi. This strategic move reinforces the company's long-term commitment to the National Capital Region (NCR) and marks a significant step forward in its regional expansion plans.

AU Real Estate Corporate Office



Located in one of the capital's most connected business districts, the new office will serve as AU Real Estate's nerve centre for corporate strategy, stakeholder engagement, and regional operations. The new office also has a dedicated Sales Gallery, providing a seamless interface for customer engagement. The move enables closer collaboration with policymakers, investors, and partners, aligning with the company's vision of shaping high-quality, future-ready developments across NCR.



Ashish Agarwal, Director, AU Real Estate , said,“The opening of our corporate office in New Delhi reflects our growing footprint and our commitment to building long-term value across NCR. It brings us closer to the ecosystem of decision-makers and partners that define the future of real estate in the region.”



AU Real Estate's expansion across Eastern NCR is anchored by a strong and diversified portfolio. Its flagship project, The Sunflower, is widely recognised as one of the region's most sophisticated luxury addresses. This is complemented by Family Hub, a vibrant retail concept that reflects modern lifestyle trends, and Arihant Enclave, a thoughtfully designed gated villa community that balances privacy with placemaking.



Further strengthening its portfolio, AU Real Estate recently entered the Noida market with Aspire Silicon City Phase 4, acquired through a digital e-auction conducted by NBCC (India) Ltd. Spread across 8.33 acres of prime urban land, Aspire Silicon City is strategically located near Sector 76 and Sector 50 Metro Stations, offering seamless access to the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway, FNG corridor, and major commercial hubs. The development reflects AU Real Estate's commitment to integrating design excellence, environmental sensitivity, and intelligent urban planning.



As part of its broader growth strategy, the company has made significant investments in technology. AU Real Estate has deployed the Farvision ERP platform-a cloud-based, sector-specific solution that integrates project management, CRM, procurement, inventory, and finance. This digital ecosystem is enhancing operational transparency, enabling real-time decision-making, and elevating the overall customer experience.



With a growing presence and a future-focused approach, AU Real Estate remains committed to delivering high-quality developments backed by timely execution, strong governance, and lasting customer trust.