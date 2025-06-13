MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) TRENDE Announces Strategic Capital and Business Alliance with Tokyu Land

TOKYO, June 13, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - TRENDE Inc., a leading renewable energy solutions provider in Japan, today announced the formation of a strategic capital and business alliance with Tokyu Land Corporation, a leading Japanese real estate developer. This partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing the adoption of distributed renewable energy and peer-to-peer (P2P) electricity trading in Japan's real estate sector.

As part of the extension round of TRENDE's Series C financing executed on March 19, 2025, Tokyu Land Corporation has joined as a new shareholder. This investment underscores Tokyu Land's commitment to accelerating the deployment of sustainable energy solutions across its extensive real estate portfolio.

Driving Innovation in Real Estate and Energy

Under the new alliance, TRENDE and Tokyu Land will collaborate on several key initiatives, including:



Strategic operation of power generation businesses utilizing residential solar and battery systems to provide enhanced grid flexibility and resilience.

Joint development and social implementation of P2P electricity trading platforms that enable property owners and residents to directly transact renewable energy, thereby increasing real estate value and promoting energy self-sufficiency. Leveraging Tokyu Land's "ReENE" renewable energy brand and real estate expertise with TRENDE's advanced technology and market-leading P2P platform to deliver innovative, customer-centric energy solutions.

Tadatoshi Senoo, President of TRENDE Inc., commented:“This partnership with Tokyu Land Corporation is a pivotal step toward realizing our mission of building a society that actively utilizes renewable energy. By combining our strengths in technology and real estate, we aim to accelerate the expansion of P2P electricity trading and unlock new value for communities and property owners alike."

About TRENDE Inc.

TRENDE Inc. provides customer-centric renewable energy solutions in Japan through its solar and battery leasing service“Teraris” ( ) and innovative peer-to-peer (P2P) electricity trading platform. With a mission to accelerate renewable energy adoption and redefine Japan's energy ecosystem, TRENDE is backed by prominent investors including Itochu Corporation, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Tokyo Century Corporation, National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations (ZEN-NOH), Zen-Noh Energy Corporation, Toshiba Corporation and Tokyu Land Corporation. For more information, visit .

About Tokyu Land Corporation

Headquartered in Shibuya, Tokyo, Tokyu Land Corporation is a leading real estate developer committed to creating sustainable communities. The company operates the "ReENE" brand for renewable energy initiatives. For more details, visit and .









