US Not Involved In Israeli Strikes Against Iran: White House

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: The United States has confirmed it was not involved in the Israeli military strikes that targeted Iran overnight, describing the assault as a "unilateral action” by Israel. The White House emphasized that its top priority remains the protection of US personnel and interests across the region.

In an official statement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said: "Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in the strikes against Iran, and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.”

"President Trump and the administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners,” Rubio added.

"Let me be clear: Iran should not target US interests or personnel,” he stressed.

Rubio also noted: "Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense.”

In related coverage, The Wall Street Journal reported that Israel's strike had pushed the region into a new phase of crisis, with potentially far-reaching consequences. The newspaper said Israel's defense minister declared a state of emergency and warned of a possible Iranian response involving missile and drone attacks.

Loud explosions were reported in Tehran overnight, particularly in the northeastern part of the capital, as tensions between the two regional powers escalated sharply. In response, Israel declared a "special situation” nationwide -- a status that grants expanded powers to civil defense and emergency authorities.

This development follows repeated warnings from both US and Israeli officials in recent days regarding a potentially imminent strike on Iran, amid the breakdown of diplomatic negotiations by the Trump administration aimed at reaching a new nuclear agreement with Tehran.