MECC Conducts Environmental Awareness Campaign In Sealine
Doha: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), represented by the Department of Natural Reserves, carried out an environmental awareness campaign at Sealine Beach during the Eid Al-Adha holiday.
The campaign aimed to educate beachgoers about the importance of environmental preservation and maintaining cleanliness in natural areas.
This initiative is part of a broader series of awareness campaigns organised by the Ministry throughout the year in the Sealine and Khor Al Adaid reserves.
These efforts reflect the Ministry's ongoing commitment to protecting biodiversity in the region and safeguarding its diverse ecosystem of wildlife, plants, and marine species.
The campaign included distributing guidance and tips to visitors on environmentally responsible behaviors during their beach visits. Key messages encouraged proper waste disposal in designated bins and discouraged lighting fires directly on the sand to protect coastal environment.
Given the significant increase in visitors to beaches and nature reserves during holidays and peak seasons, the Ministry intensifies its awareness and cleaning campaigns during these times.
This proactive approach aims to reduce negative environmental impacts and ensure the sustainability of Qatar's natural heritage for future generations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment