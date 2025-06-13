MECC Conducts Environmental Awareness Campaign In Sealine

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), represented by the Department of Natural Reserves, carried out an environmental awareness campaign at Sealine Beach during the Eid Al-Adha holiday.

The campaign aimed to educate beachgoers about the importance of environmental preservation and maintaining cleanliness in natural areas.

This initiative is part of a broader series of awareness campaigns organised by the Ministry throughout the year in the Sealine and Khor Al Adaid reserves.

These efforts reflect the Ministry's ongoing commitment to protecting biodiversity in the region and safeguarding its diverse ecosystem of wildlife, plants, and marine species.

The campaign included distributing guidance and tips to visitors on environmentally responsible behaviors during their beach visits. Key messages encouraged proper waste disposal in designated bins and discouraged lighting fires directly on the sand to protect coastal environment.

Given the significant increase in visitors to beaches and nature reserves during holidays and peak seasons, the Ministry intensifies its awareness and cleaning campaigns during these times.

This proactive approach aims to reduce negative environmental impacts and ensure the sustainability of Qatar's natural heritage for future generations.