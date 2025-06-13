Qatar Participates In Tbilisi Regional Forum On Sustainable Development
Tbilisi: Qatar participated in the two-day Tbilisi Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (RFSD), held in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi under the theme 'The Role of Peace in Sustainable Socio-Economic Development,' with the attendance of government officials, representatives of international organizations, as well as several experts and those interested in the fields of peace and development.
Qatar was represented by Director-General of Doha Municipality Eng. Mohammed Hassan Al Naimi. The forum's sessions addressed the importance of peace as a key element for achieving sustainable development and enhancing social and economic stability.
Qatar's participation comes within the framework of strengthening its international presence in sustainable development forums, and building regional relations with actors in the South Caucasus countries, especially Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment