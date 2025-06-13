Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar Participates In Tbilisi Regional Forum On Sustainable Development


2025-06-13 02:10:19
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tbilisi: Qatar participated in the two-day Tbilisi Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (RFSD), held in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi under the theme 'The Role of Peace in Sustainable Socio-Economic Development,' with the attendance of government officials, representatives of international organizations, as well as several experts and those interested in the fields of peace and development.

Qatar was represented by Director-General of Doha Municipality Eng. Mohammed Hassan Al Naimi. The forum's sessions addressed the importance of peace as a key element for achieving sustainable development and enhancing social and economic stability.

Qatar's participation comes within the framework of strengthening its international presence in sustainable development forums, and building regional relations with actors in the South Caucasus countries, especially Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

MENAFN13062025000063011010ID1109669146

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search