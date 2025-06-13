Qatar Participates In Tbilisi Regional Forum On Sustainable Development

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tbilisi: Qatar participated in the two-day Tbilisi Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (RFSD), held in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi under the theme 'The Role of Peace in Sustainable Socio-Economic Development,' with the attendance of government officials, representatives of international organizations, as well as several experts and those interested in the fields of peace and development.

Qatar was represented by Director-General of Doha Municipality Eng. Mohammed Hassan Al Naimi. The forum's sessions addressed the importance of peace as a key element for achieving sustainable development and enhancing social and economic stability.

Qatar's participation comes within the framework of strengthening its international presence in sustainable development forums, and building regional relations with actors in the South Caucasus countries, especially Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.