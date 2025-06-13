Third Qatar-France Strategic Dialogue Sets Path For Deeper Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, H E Jean-Noël Barrot, co-chaired the third annual Qatar-France Strategic Dialogue in Paris yesterday.

Qatar and France welcomed the holding of their third Annual Strategic Dialogue and reviewed the important progress made since the State Visit of Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to France in February 2024 which resulted in new cooperation initiatives within the fields of security, defence, economy, trade, investment and education.

Discussions spanned critical areas including regional security, economic investment, humanitarian cooperation, education, and cultural exchange-reaffirming both countries' commitment to advancing shared goals and responding jointly to pressing global challenges.

A statement published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that both countries affirmed the strength of their bilateral relationship and pledged to further develop it by expanding strategic partnership on key files.

Both Ministers reaffirmed the commitment of Qatar and France to upholding a rules-based international order and international law, the promotion of peace, stability and prosperity in the Middle East, and to close cooperation in relation to regional and global crises.

They called for a ceasefire, the release of all remaining hostages and a long-term political solution that will offer the best hope for the victims of this conflict on all sides and achieving a pathway to a two-state solution.

The Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs expressed France's deep appreciation for all Qatar's mediation efforts, including those to secure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Both Ministers called for full, unhindered humanitarian access allowing aid for the Palestinian population to enter Gaza. The Ministers further stated that politicising of humanitarian assistance, threats of forced displacement, or Israel's plans to remain in Gaza after the war are unacceptable.

The two Ministers stated that the Israeli government's restrictions of essential humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian population of Gaza are totally deplorable and breach International Humanitarian Law.

They further highlighted that Israel is duty-bound to meet all its obligations to ensure immediately a massive and unhindered flow of aid to Gaza – this includes engaging with the UN to ensure aid delivery is in line with humanitarian principles.

Both ministers reiterated their opposition to any forced displacement of Gaza's Palestinian population, which would be a serious violation of international law and a major destabilizing factor for the entire region.

Qatar welcomes the endorsement by France of the Gaza Reconstruction plan formulated by the League of Arab States in March as a serious, credible basis for immediately meeting reconstruction, governance and security needs in the aftermath of the war in Gaza.

It guarantees the respect of international law and maintains Gaza's future within the framework of a future Palestinian State.

HE Prime Minister Al Thani welcomed the French-Saudi jointly chaired international meeting on June 18 for the implementation of a two-state solution.

Both Ministers acknowledged the historic transition process underway in Syria. They emphasised the importance of an inclusive political dispensation that protects the rights of all irrespective of ethnicity, sect, religion or gender.

They reiterated their support for the reconstruction of a new Syria - free, stable, sovereign, that respects all components of society. They agreed that stability and security in Syria is paramount for all its citizens as well as the surrounding region.

They welcomed the lifting of international sanctions on Syria's economy and encouraged foreign investments in the country. Qatar welcomed French support for the recent EU decision to lift economic sanctions on Syria and the recent meeting between President Macron and Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Such support and initiatives enable Syria and the Syrian people to undertake a transition to stability, peace and prosperity.

Qatar welcomed the hosting by France of the International Conference in Support of Lebanon's People and Sovereignty in October 2024. Progress to political and economic reform in Lebanon is welcomed by both countries.

Qatar and France support the territorial integrity and sovereign rights of the Lebanese people, both Ministers called on all parties to honour the commitments made under the ceasefire reached in November 2024.

To this end they called for a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon, the complete deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces and their ongoing support to ensure security and achieve State monopoly on arms, assisted by UNIFIL and the supervision mechanism of the November 2024 ceasefire agreement, of which France alongside the US participates in.

Both Ministers reaffirmed Qatar and France's support for a diplomatic solution leading to an agreement that addresses and resolves all international concerns related to Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief, in order to preserve the non-proliferation global architecture as well as stability and de-escalation in the Gulf region.

They reiterated their support to the ongoing talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America. They also called on Iran to fully and effectively cooperate with the legitimate requests and work of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Both ministers emphasised their shared commitment to peace, stability and security in the Great Lakes region. France commended Qatar's mediation efforts between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo and between Congolese authorities and AFC/M23.

Both Ministers resolved to further work together to address the devastating conflict in Sudan. Qatar and France recalled the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2736 (2024) demanding that the Rapid Support Forces halt the siege of El Fasher and calling for an immediate de-escalation.

They reaffirmed their support to the unity of the country and called on the warring parties to immediately cease hostilities, abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law, protect civilians, and guarantee full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access.

Qatar and France emphasized the importance of their growing economic, trade and investment partnership, with a total trade of more than €1.3bn in 2024.

The Ministers highlighted that bilateral trade makes a significant contribution to supporting jobs, innovation, and economic development in both countries.

The two Ministers reviewed progress on Qatar's 2024 landmark engagement to invest €10bn into key sectors of the French economy. Qatar's investment will cover mutually beneficial sectors ranging from food security, digital economy, AI and IT, semiconductors, energy transition, space, Intellectual Property, health, tourism and hospitality and culture.

They also welcomed the forthcoming Qatar-France Business Forum as an opportunity for mutual trade growth and investment.

They discussed ways to further strengthen their investment partnership and underlined their willingness to facilitate cooperation between the Qatari and French private sectors.

Qatar's innovative investment in France's semiconductor industry highlights its role in key technology subsectors, including supply chain developments that are also propelling digital and green transformations across vital industries such as AI, mobility, and consumer technology.

Both sides discussed ways to further develop their trade and investment partnership, through a Roadmap focused on strategic areas in alignment with the framework of the economic diversification goals stated by Qatar's National Vision 2030 and in accordance with the economic plan“France 2030.”

Qatar and France reaffirmed the importance of the defence and security as a foundation stone of their partnership.

The Ministers welcomed the implementation of joint defence operational partnership including joint planning, training and military exercises, most recently the Pegase, Al Salam, Al Koot exercises, as well as joint projects in defence industries and innovation and ongoing defence acquisitions including cooperation through both nations' air forces, facilitated by the common possession of Rafale combat aircrafts.

They praised the strategic convergences between Qatar and France, which contribute to enhancing bilateral interactions between the two military institutions. Qatar and France are keen to explore ways to develop new synergies between their armed forces for future defence capabilities.

They also explored ways to build on existing links and expand activities on common strategic interests particularly as they contribute to de-escalation and security in the Gulf and the Red Sea.

They commended the friendship and trust between the French Gendarmerie and the Qatari Lekhwiya celebrating in 2025 the 20th anniversary of their cooperation.

They also welcomed the development of a strategic partnership between the French and Qatari national police forces and the establishment of a High Police Committee.

Both Ministers emphasised that the fight against terrorism remains a key bilateral realm for cooperation. They said that such cooperation is crucial in prevention and countering terrorism and ensuring the safety of their citizens. On humanitarian and international development cooperation, both Ministers affirmed the continuing success of programmatic bilateral cooperation and coordination between their respective implementing agencies including QFFD, EAA, Silatech and AFD.

Regarding development, both Ministers welcomed the renewal of their bilateral cooperation in this field, building on the signing of two major agreements between the French Development Agency (AFD) and the Qatar Fund for Development, the Education Above All (EAA) foundation and Silatech in February 2024.

They expressed their appreciation concerning the first cooperation between AFD and QFFD for an ambitious project to renovate and expand Saint Joseph's Hospital in East Jerusalem.

They welcomed that QFFD and the AFD Group (AFD, Proparco and Expertise France) renewed their commitment to cofinance development projects and agreed to raise the cofinancing target from $50 million to $100 million for the duration of the MoU.

In the short term, QFFD and the AFD Group commit to operationalizing the partnership in the following countries where there are pressing needs and discussions have already started on joint priorities: Lebanon, Palestine and Syria.

They welcomed that QFFD and AFD Group will also, in the medium term, work on joint global advocacy activities and expand the partnership to innovative finance.

Both Ministers praised the ongoing discussions between the Crisis and Support Centre of the French ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs and the Qatar Fund for Development to explore possible new areas of dialogue and joint funding, including in the Middle East, Africa and Asia as well as in the field of humanitarian logistics.

Following the joint commitment by HH the Amir of Qatar and the President of the French Republic to dedicate $200 million in 2024 to humanitarian relief in Gaza both Ministers expressed the necessity of answering without delay the urgent needs for aid there.

Both Ministers lauded the strong cooperation in the fields of education, health and sports. On education the Ministers addressed the growing partnership in the field of education, in particular knowledge sharing and research agreements between Qatari and French Institutions of Higher Education (HEI), including Sciences Po and Doha Institute.

Cooperation on research and innovation has been boosted by the strong collaboration between Qatar Research Development and Innovation Council (QRDI) and French HEI's.

Qatar and France are looking forward to the signing of the 8th executive program enhancing bilateral cooperation particularly in French language learning, technical, professional and higher education, and mobility of students and teachers.

This agreement aims at establishing a steering committee dedicated to learning French from the 9th (third French) class in Qatari public institutions, as well as a steering committee related to the development of university cooperation.

Qatar and France also expressed their wish to strengthen the sharing of expertise between the medical communities of the two countries, through the rapprochement or exchange of researchers.

The minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs expressed his appreciation for the help of Qatar for the recent opening of the World Health Organization Academy in Lyon.

Both Ministers welcomed the deep institutional and people-to-people connections forged through shared ties on culture, art and heritage.

They recalled the visit of Culture of the French Republic, H E Rachida Dati in April, at the invitation of the Qatari authorities and Chairperson of Qatar Museums, H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thaniof Minister.

The visit came as part of framework commitments made in the MoU signed in June 2024 between HE Rachida Dati, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, and HE Sheikha Al Mayassa, Chairperson of Qatar Museums.

Both Ministers welcomed the signing of 6 partnership agreements in April 2025 between the French Ministry of Culture, Qatar Museums and the cultural institutions of both countries, and pertaining to a broad range of areas of cooperation, in particular training, exhibitions, loans, research, artist residencies, development of image education workshops for young audiences, development of co-productions, support in the creation of a cinematheque.

Qatari and French cultural institutions are currently working on the implementation of these agreements.

The accords include a framework agreement between the French Ministry of Culture and Qatar Museums for professional training in the cultural sector; an agreement between Qatar Museums and the Etablissement public du musée d'Orsay et du musée de l'Orangerie - Valérie Giscard d'Estaing, including research projects, joint exhibition projects, and academic and educational projects.

Qatar Museums and the Musée Guimet will proceed on collaboration that includes research, conservation and educational projects dedicated to Asian arts.

Qatar Museums also proceeded with a partnership agreement with Manufactures nationales - Sèvres and Mobilier national dedicated to the design and crafts sectors, aiming to strengthen links between French and Qatari designers and craftspeople.

Under the framework further Qatar-France agreements include a Memorandum of Understanding between the Doha Film Institute and the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée as well as a Memorandum of understanding between the National Library of Qatar and the Bibliothèque Nationale de France.

They also welcomed the increased cooperation between the Qatari and French Ministries of Culture, in particular through the forthcoming renewal of the cooperation agreement between the two ministries of Culture.

The State of Qatar and France emphasize the importance of their continued partnership which benefits the interests of both countries and consolidates coordination towards a shared and responsible future.

Qatar and France look forward to reviewing progress in these areas at the fourth Strategic Dialogue to be held in Doha in 2026.