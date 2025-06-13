Venture Global Stock Edges Lower After Analyst Sees Limited Near-Term Upside, Retail's Bullish About CP2 Project

Venture Global (VG) slipped marginally on Thursday after UBS downgraded the stock to 'Neutral' from 'Buy.'

According to TheFly, the brokerage raised the price target for the stock to $18 from $14 following recent outperformance. The updated price target was higher than the stock's closing price on Wednesday.

The stock has a consensus price target of $13.58, according to FinChat data.

UBS analysts noted that the shares have more than doubled in the last two months, outperforming their global peer, Cheniere Energy (LNG), by 95.4%.

The brokerage reportedly acknowledged the company's positive momentum, but based on the recent stock price move, it sees limited upside.

The prospects of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry in the U.S. have brightened since President Donald Trump took the oath.

Trump has loosened restrictions on LNG exports amid a growing demand from trading partners looking to adjust trade volumes with the U.S. amid tariff threats.

Venture Global has commenced commercial operations at its massive Calcasieu Pass project and is increasing production capacity to meet anticipated demand. However, most of these projects will not come online anytime soon.

According to UBS analysts, the company's fundamentals are expected to remain strong over the long term.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the 'bullish' (65/100) territory, while retail chatter was 'high.'

In May, the company got the final regulatory approval for its CP2 terminal and is expected to make an FID decision about the project soon.

“Final Investment Decision (FID) announcement will blow up this downgrade,” one trader said, echoing the broader retail optimism.

Venture Global stock has fallen 33% this year.

