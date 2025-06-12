403
Micron Technology Invests USD 200 Bln In Semiconductor Industry
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHNGTON, June 12 (KUNA) - The US administration announced a USD 200 billion investment by Micron Technology in semiconductor industry, including the construction of a second chip fabrication facility.
It is the latest large-scale investment secured since President Donald Trump took office, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.
The investment is part of President Trump's commitment to revitalizing American manufacturing and establishing the country as the global leader in technology, particularly in artificial intelligence, statement added.
Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra stated that this expansion "will reinforce America's technological leadership, create tens of thousands of American jobs across the semiconductor ecosystem.
Roughly $150 billion is scheduled to be used for fabs in three states and advanced high-bandwith memory packaging capabilities, and $50 billion for research and development, Mehrotra added.
Furthermore, several technology companies, including Apple, TSMC, and IBM, have promised to invest trillions in manufacturing and production within the U.S. since Trump's return to office. (end)
