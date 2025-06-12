Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Air India Plane Crash 'One Of The Worst In Aviation History', Says Trump


2025-06-12 03:16:14
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Washington/New York- US President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, describing it as“one of the worst in aviation history”.

“The plane crash was terrible. I've already told them (India), anything we can do, it's a big country, a strong country, and they'll handle it, I'm sure,” he told reporters at White House in response to queries on the crash.

Trump emphasised readiness of the United States to help India in any capacity.

He said that he has let India know that“anything we can do. We'll be over there immediately. But it was a horrific crash. It looks like most are gone”.

