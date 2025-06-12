Air India Plane Crash 'One Of The Worst In Aviation History', Says Trump

“The plane crash was terrible. I've already told them (India), anything we can do, it's a big country, a strong country, and they'll handle it, I'm sure,” he told reporters at White House in response to queries on the crash.

Trump emphasised readiness of the United States to help India in any capacity.

He said that he has let India know that“anything we can do. We'll be over there immediately. But it was a horrific crash. It looks like most are gone”.

