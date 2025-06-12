Winners Of The 2025 Mcrock Industrial Software Awards Announced

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - McRock Capital , a leading venture capital fund manager focused exclusively on Digital Industrial, announced the 2025 winners of the McRock Industrial Software Awards during its 11th Annual McRock Symposium in Montreal. Established to highlight the critical role of software in transforming the world's largest industrial sectors, the McRock Industrial Software Awards shines a spotlight on the innovators building cutting-edge technologies that are driving operational efficiency, sustainability, and intelligence across industries such as manufacturing, energy, transportation, and infrastructure. The awards recognize organizations in three categories: the Industrial Software Corporate Leader of the Year, the Industrial AI Tech Company of the Year, and the Industrial Software Entrepreneur of the Year. The 2025 winners were selected by a panel of independent judges that included Robert Rosen, Managing Director - Innovation Banking, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), Mickaël Galvani, Investment Director - Fund Investments, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, and Brenda Hogan, Chief Investment Officer - Venture Ontario.

McRock Industrial Software Corporate Leader of the Year

This award is presented to a publicly listed company with a leading role in delivering software innovations for digital transformation of big industries. Autodesk is awarded the McRock Industrial Software Corporate Leader of the Year 2025.







David Hindley - Vice President, Corporate Development, Autodesk accepting the Award

With a long-standing legacy in design and make software, Autodesk has continually evolved to meet the complex needs of today's industrial sectors-integrating AI, cloud-based collaboration, and digital twin technologies into its solutions. In 2024, Autodesk made significant strides in advancing industrial interoperability and sustainability, launching new features in Autodesk Platform Services that enabled manufacturers, infrastructure operators, and construction firms to optimize asset lifecycles and reduce environmental impact. Through its strategic acquisitions, ecosystem partnerships, and commitment to open standards, Autodesk continues to shape the future of industrial software-empowering a new generation of digital-first operations.

"I'm honored to accept the McRock Industrial Software Corporate Leader of the Year award on behalf of Autodesk. This recognition is a true testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing the important and innovative work our customers are doing across industries. Our technology empowers these experts-everyone from architects and engineers to manufacturers and visual effect artists-to push the boundaries, optimize their operations and drive meaningful change in their respective fields. We're proud to support and accelerate their journeys toward excellence." - David Hindley, Vice President, Corporate Development, Autodesk.

McRock Industrial AI Tech Company of the Year

This award is presented to a privately-owned emerging company that has shown tangible achievements in leveraging AI to deliver transformational software to the industrial world. HData is awarded the McRock Industrial AI Tech Company of the Year 2025.







Hudson Hollister, Cofounder and CEO, HData accepting the Award

HData combines regulatory data with powerful AI to analyze energy rate cases and filings in minutes. The platform leverages multiple large language models in an agentic AI framework, delivering comprehensive answers and source citations far beyond general-purpose AI and manual research. Trusted by leading energy companies, regulators and service providers, HData is transforming regulatory intelligence into a strategic asset for a $1.1T+ industry.

"HData is honored to receive this award. McRock's recognition further validates our mission to reshape how the energy sector navigates regulatory complexity. By combining authoritative regulatory data with purpose-built AI, we're reducing the pains that are so often felt by all parties in the regulatory process. AI helps accelerate insights and modernize the approach to research and analysis, and I am grateful for the opportunity to advance regulatory efficiency." - Hudson Hollister, Cofounder and CEO, HData

McRock Industrial Software Entrepreneur of the Year

This award is presented to an entrepreneur whose business has created innovative new software solutions and who has acted as a leader in the space promoting the adoption of industrial digitalization. Frans Tjallingii, CEO of 7Gen is awarded the McRock Industrial Software Entrepreneur of the Year 2025.







Frans Tjallingii, CEO, 7Gen accepting the Award

Under Frans' leadership, 7Gen has evolved from an EV infrastructure leasing company into an innovative software-driven platform for fleet and EV infrastructure management, focused on downtime reduction and predictive maintenance. By integrating EV selection, charging infrastructure, and operational intelligence, 7Gen enables fleet operators to electrify and optimize their operations at scale. Frans' deep expertise in industrial systems, sustainability, and software innovation has positioned 7Gen as a trusted partner for logistics, transportation, and utility companies on their path to decarbonization.

"I am honored by this recognition from McRock. At 7Gen, we believe that the full value of electrification is unlocked only when software and charging infrastructure work seamlessly together. By leveraging agentic AI, we're enabling small and mid-sized fleets to access the same level of intelligence and operational efficiency as the world's largest logistics operators. This award validates our mission to democratize fleet decarbonization-transforming complex industrial transitions into turnkey services." - Frans Tjallingii, CEO, 7Gen

About McRock Capital - McRock Capital is the first dedicated Digital Industrial venture capital fund manager focused on the intersection of data and software in large industrial markets and smart cities. The McRock team has a unique background of building high-growth venture-backed Digital Industrial companies while also having worked in the power, water, and energy industries. McRock is backed by leading institutional investors as well as Bell, Caterpillar, Mitsubishi, Emerson, Shell and Cisco Systems.

Visit , follow on LinkedIn @McRock Capital , and explore the McRock Industrial Software Index for deeper insights into the sector.