Fuzhou Preserves Rich Opera Traditions As Intangible Cultural Heritage Gains Momentum

Tea Picking Opera

Yihuang Opera

Guangchang Meng Opera

FUZHOU, JIANGXI PROVINCE, CHINA, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With renewed national interest in traditional Chinese opera, the city of Fuzhou has emerged as a vibrant hub of regional theatrical forms, preserving and promoting art forms that date back centuries. Widely regarded as the "hometown of Chinese opera," Fuzhou continues to safeguard multiple operatic traditions that embody the cultural memory and identity of rural China.Reviving History Through PerformanceAmong the most iconic forms is Fuzhou Tea-Picking Opera, originating in the early Qing dynasty. Created by displaced communities blending local folk songs with celebratory performances, this“Three-Person Troupe” artform thrives in areas like Yihuang and Lichuan. Its plain yet emotive lyrics, sung in the Fuzhou dialect, deliver a compelling portrayal of everyday rural life.Yihuang Opera, with a history of nearly 400 years, is recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage. Its distinct“Yihuang Tune” is considered a direct precursor to the“Erhuang” system that shaped Peking Opera. Historic works such as Tang Xianzu's Four Dreams of Linchuan were originally performed by Yihuang troupes, underscoring the form's artistic importance.Guangchang Meng Opera, passed down for nearly six centuries, remains the only opera in China solely focused on the legendary tale of Lady Meng Jiang. Featuring ancient "gao qiang" vocalization and ritual-style choreography, the opera is performed a cappella with percussion. Scripts exist only in rare manuscript form in Guangchang's villages, making it a unique cultural relic.Folk Expressions and Enduring TraditionsThe Tangfang Puppet Opera, with roots tracing to the Han dynasty, continues to thrive as farmers perform over 40 shows annually in Guangchang's countryside. Humor and storytelling come to life through string-controlled puppets, in an art form steeped in legend and local lore. It was designated as a provincial intangible heritage in 2013.Le'an Flower-Drum Opera, originally evolving from lantern songs in Xiaogang Village, offers lively and humorous performances using solo acts, comedic duets, and clown roles. Its themes often center on village life and folk celebrations, and the opera now includes more than 50 traditional plays.Guangchang Luantan Opera, which blends Xipi and Erhuang tunes and features twelve role types, stands out for its flexible casting system and preserved ancient staging conventions. In 2019, it was added to the fifth batch of Fuzhou's municipal-level intangible cultural heritage projects.Finally, Nanfeng Mazai Opera, a vibrant ritual opera performed during New Year festivities, incorporates elements of Nuo dance and Tea-Picking Opera. Using symbolic horse colors and bamboo props, performers invoke blessings for prosperity and peace.A Commitment to Cultural ContinuityEach of these operatic forms reflects the resilience, creativity, and moral values embedded in Chinese rural society. As global interest in intangible cultural heritage continues to rise, Fuzhou stands at the forefront, ensuring that these traditions remain vibrant, relevant, and accessible to future generations.

