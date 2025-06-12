Quantum.Tech Europe Announces Expanded Programme To Meet Dynamic Growth Of Quantum Industry

Quantum Europe logo

Expo showcases real-world implementations at NASA, Telefonica, JP Morgan, Unilever and more

- Laurence Coldicott, Quantum Europe Programme ManagerROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Quantum Europe 2025 will arrive at the World Trade Centre in Rotterdam Sept. 29 –Oct. 1, bringing a fresh approach with new features designed to offer something for the entire quantum ecosystem from enterprise, academics and solution providers to startups and new rising talent. From its new location in the quantum-rich Netherlands region, Quantum Europe will include:.The new Quantum Boardroom Stage, with talks for the C-suite that discuss taking early advantage of future positive impacts of quantum tech.Tailored one-on-one networking meetings designed to facilitate dealmaking.Speakers from internationally known enterprises including Novo Nordisk Foundation, MasterCard Worldwide, UNICC and European Space Agency, which already are exploring quantum tech, with special focus on pharma and finance adoption.An expansive expo hall with live, interactive quantum product demos.A pre-conference day dedicated to cryptography and AI workshops, plus two days of deep diving into how enterprises can prepare for the threats of Q-Day.Hands-on learning with Skills Accelerator Masterclasses to learn or upskill new quantum skills“If you have ever sat at a quantum conference and thought, 'I'm listening to the same speakers talking about the same quantum topics,' this revamped expo is for you,” said Laurence Coldicott, Quantum Programme Director.“Quantum Europe will not only spark meaningful conversations, from both familiar and new voices, it will foster an environment in which commercial adoption across enterprise and quantum solutions can be explored.”The pre-event day on Sept. 29, features a full day of cryptography and AI integration workshops, with topics such as QKD 101, AI and Quantum Collaboration and Quantum Optimization.The two-day conference officially opens Sept. 30 with remarks from Robert Simmon, Vice Mayor of the city of Rotterdam, followed by the Industry Disruptor panel“Managing the Hype: Where Does Quantum Really Stand?” moderated by Jeremy White, Senior Innovation Editor of WIRED, with prominent panelists Helmut Katzgraber of Amazon, Jeremy O'Brien of PsiQuantum, and Alessando Curioni of IBM.Day 2, Oct. 1, begins with Keynote Magda Chelly, co-founder/CEO of Risk Immune,“Quantum Security: Defending Tomorrow's Data Today.”A highlight of day 2 will be the panel“Quantum for Good” exploring the many ways quantum can be leveraged for social good, focusing on global challenges in healthcare, sustainability and security. Speakers include Carolyn Mercer, Chief Technologist, NASA; Shohini Ghose, CTO, Quantum Algorithms Institute; Basmah AlBuhairan, Managing Director, C4IR, Saudi Arabia; and Sameer Chauhan, Director (CEO), United Nations International Computing Centre (UNICC).A unique aspect of Quantum Europe will be the Hosted Buyers Club, with pre-qualified executives and senior procurement officers gaining access to the conference and opportunities for tailored, double opt-in, one-on-one meetings with quantum companies to explore quantum solutions.“We've created this new feature as a premium networking platform that will foster meaningful relationships between senior decision-makers and solution providers across the entire quantum ecosystem,” explained Coldicott.Additional features include:.Winners of the Quantum Top 10 Innovators will be announced.Quantum startups will pitch leading VC firms during the Start-up Pitch FestTo view the full agenda and gain information regarding sponsorships and attending, visit quantumtechexpo .

