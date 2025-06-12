Azule Energy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) To Discuss Angolan Projects, Future Investments At Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2025

MENAFN - African Press Organization) LUANDA, Angola, June 12, 2025/APO Group/ --

Adriano Mongini, CEO of international energy company Azule Energy, will speak at this year's Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) conference. Taking place on September 3-4 in Luanda, the event is the premier event for the country's oil and gas industry, convening leaders, operators and financiers under one roof. At the helm of various impactful projects in Angola, Azule Energy is well-positioned to lead dialogue on Angola's oil and gas industry – which continues to serve as a catalyst for development as the country celebrates 50 years of independence in 2025.

As the country's largest independent equity producer of oil and gas, Azule Energy has set a bold target to reach 250,000 barrels per day (bpd). To achieve this, the company is advancing offshore oil projects while spearheading the country's first non-associated gas development. Through innovative FPSO technologies, expanded production facilities and partnerships with international operators, the company is setting a strong benchmark for sustainable oil and gas production. At AOG 2025, Mongini is expected to outline ongoing projects.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute; national oil company Sonangol; and the African Energy Chamber; the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola's oil and gas industry.

Azule Energy is preparing to start operations at two major oil and gas projects. The first project, featuring the development of the Agogo FPSO, aims to increase production capacity at the Agogo Integrated West Hub Development. Situated in Block 15/06, the project comprises the operational Ngoma FPSO, with the addition of the Agogo vessel expected to increase capacity by 120,000 bpd. The project is developed in partnership with Angola's national oil company Sonangol E&P and Chinese firm Sinopec. As of May 2025, the Agogo FPSO arrived in Angolan waters, planning a H2, 2025 start.

In addition to the Agogo project, Azule Energy – as operator of the New Gas Consortium (NGC) – is developing the country's first non-associated gas project. The project will harness gas resources from the Quiluma & Maboqueiro (Q&M) shallow water fields and features the construction of an onshore facility and a connection to the Angola LNG plant in Soyo. In February 2025, Azule Energy – alongside its NGC partners Cabinda Gulf Oil Company, Sonangol P&P and TotalEnergies – completed the offshore platforms for the project. Production is set to start in early-2026.

With 18 licenses – 11 of which are operated – and a combined production portfolio of 210,000 bpd, Azule Energy plays an instrumental part in monetizing Angola's oil and gas resources. As the company expands its production portfolio, Azule Energy will continue to unlock value from the hydrocarbon market. Through his participation at AOG 2025, Mongini will offer insight into the company's strategy in Angola, including non-associated gas opportunities, strategies for boosting production and future prospects.

