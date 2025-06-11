Triple Crown Nutrition® And Standlee®: A Collaboration Cultivated In Quality And Performance
With this shared commitment, we are setting a new benchmark for equine feed and forage, ensuring that horse owners across the country have access to premium, trusted solutions to support their animals' health, performance, and well-being.
"We go beyond with all of our products and the new Diamond Line is no exception. The Diamond Line offers elevated nutrition, our proprietary EquiMix®, antioxidants and gastric support," said Rob Daugherty, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Triple Crown Nutrition. "Our combined expertise gives horse owners confidence in what they're feeding - quality ingredients, proven science, and consistent performance."
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Triple Crown, a brand equally committed to excellence in equine care," said Scott Plew, President of Standlee Premium Products. "Together, we are delivering complete nutrition solutions that reflect our shared passion for animal health and our dedication to serving the needs of horse owners everywhere."
Diamond Smart Chopped Forage , Diamond Smart Teff Pellet , and Diamond Smart Cubes are premium forage products crafted with Standlee Premium Western Forage® and enhanced with Triple Crown EquiMix® for optimal digestibility and nutrient absorption. The Diamond Line also includes two high-fat, high-fiber feeds and a lower-protein ration balancer – Diamond Perform, Diamond Senior, and Diamond Balancer
All of the Diamond line of products will be available exclusively at Tractor Supply Company stores nationwide. For more information about the Diamond Line and the collaboration between Triple Crown Nutrition and Standlee, visit TripleCrownFeed.
This collaboration is truly a cut above.
Media Library Link:
About Triple Crown Nutrition, Inc.
Triple Crown Nutrition, Inc., based in Wayzata, Minnesota, is a leader in super-premium equine nutrition. Renowned for its commitment to superior quality, Triple Crown delivers feeds that provide more nutrients per pound than any other brand on the market. As the official feed sponsor of the United States Pony Clubs, Inc., and a proud partner of South Point Arena & Equestrian Center, Triple Crown also supports many of the nation's top professional riders. Its products are available through a nationwide network of trusted feed dealers. Learn more:
About Standlee Premium Products, LLC.
Founded in 1981, Standlee Premium Products has been dedicated to growing and manufacturing high-quality, sun-cured forage products with consistency and care. With the largest distribution network for forage products in the United States, Standlee ensures year-round supply and nationwide availability. Offering a wide variety of forage types and formats-including pellets, cubes, chopped forage, and bales-Standlee provides premium nutrition to support the health and performance of horses, livestock, small animals, and poultry.
