Metrc Retail IDTM Achieves 1 Million Weekly Run Rate Of QR Codes Across 21 Markets, An Unprecedented Pace For Cannabis Supply Chain Technology

LAKELAND, Fla., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metrc , the most trusted and experienced provider of cannabis regulatory technology systems in the U.S., announced early results of the Metrc Retail IDTM launch, tracking more than 1 million unique products in a single week across 21 markets, among numerous product milestones. An example of the company's broader initiative to drive standardization, transparency and efficiency within the cannabis industry, Metrc Retail IDTM is designed to enhance supply chain visibility, bolster compliance, simplify brand processes, and reduce labor for retailers and brands. The solution sources product information from Metrc for item-level identification with serialized QR codes, ensuring unparalleled consumer access while fueling improvements in public safety and confidence.

Since its introduction in the second half of 2024, Metrc Retail IDTM has launched in 21 markets, including Alabama, California, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Washington, D.C., West Virginia, and Metrc-contracted tribal nations. In each of these markets, users can generate QR codes directly from Metrc to incorporate into compliance labels after a product has been packaged, and is ready for retail sale or transfer. This enables real-time access to item-level data such as origin, test results, Certificate of Analysis (COA), potency, flavor, cannabinoid and terpene profiles, and more, through a single scan with a smartphone.

To date, more than 1,100 businesses have downloaded a Metrc Retail IDTM QR code, including Garden Greens, Green Investment Partners, Holistic Industries, Organic Remedies, and Wyld, while Metrc Retail IDTM packages have been received by more than 3,500 retailers across the country in Metrc markets. The solution also offers seamless third-party integrations with POS systems Blaze, Dutchie, Flowhub, IndicaOnline, and Treez, as well as ERP systems Canix, Distru, and Stashstock.

“Today's consumers are expecting more insight into their purchases, amplifying the focus on transparency and traceability,” said David Eagleson, Metrc's VP of Product.“We are proud to make that happen with Metrc Retail IDTM by providing the necessary visibility across the cannabis supply chain. By aiming to improve market confidence and consumer safety, while also protecting the bottom line of businesses, we have the opportunity to create meaningful change. Achieving the run rate we have in just a few months represents the commitment of all stakeholders in the supply chain to embrace this change with Metrc.”

For brands, Metrc Retail IDTM enhances control and consistency across product lines while meeting regulatory requirements. Organic Remedies Maryland Lab Director, Jordan Medeiros, notes the solution is a“game changer,” as it helps boost brand reputation and recognition, expands product education and imagery, and saves time and costs by eliminating additional scanning at the time of packaging.

At the retail level, it eliminates both relabeling and secondary labeling, acts as a scannable reference code for checkout, and helps easily tie compliance reports to specific items. Initial time trial studies show a reduction of 60 seconds in labor per item – on average, this equals about 2,000 hours in labor savings per year, per retailer.“It's amazing to have everything already integrated,” said Aslan Zadeh, CEO of Jersey Smooth.“For those of us printing labels or receiving packages, everything flows seamlessly.”

Third-party integrators can use the solution to help dispensaries operate more efficiently through the elimination of additional labeling and strengthened inventory management practices, which ultimately optimizes compliance and consumers' experience.

The company also enhanced Metrc Retail IDTM functionality with the launch of Finished Good Labels. Currently live in the Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi and New Jersey markets, it allows users to download the final, consumer-facing label directly from Metrc, standardizing and streamlining compliant labeling for retail-ready products.

Metrc is currently working to expand this access across additional markets. For businesses interested in more immediate access, information can be found here .

About Metrc

Metrc is the most trusted and experienced provider of cannabis regulatory technology systems in the United States. Our solution combines advanced software, radio-frequency identification (RFID), a dedicated customer support team, and a secure database to track cannabis from growth, harvest, and processing to testing, transport, and sale. Metrc is currently engaged in 29 regulatory contracts and serves more than 500,000 users, including growers, testing facilities, dispensaries, state regulators, and law enforcement officials. We are proud to play a leading role in ensuring the safety and security of the nation's legal cannabis market.

