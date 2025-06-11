3 WWE Stars Who Could End Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship Reign

Dominik Mysterio faces growing threats to his Intercontinental Championship reign. Here are three WWE stars who could dethrone him in the coming weeks.

At WrestleMania 41, Dominik Mysterio won the Intercontinental Championship by stealing a pinfall from Finn Balor, who had just landed a Coup de Grace in a Fatal Four-Way match. That moment has left Balor visibly bitter, despite maintaining his role within The Judgment Day. Behind the scenes, Balor appears to be setting the stage for a power shift. He recently brought Roxanne Perez into the group, creating friction between Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, and Mysterio.

With JD McDonagh also back, Balor now has allies on his side and could orchestrate a betrayal similar to when he ousted Damian Priest from the group at SummerSlam 2024. If Balor moves forward with this plan, he could dethrone Dominik Mysterio, claim the Intercontinental Championship, and seize control of The Judgment Day.

Sami Zayn reignited his championship ambitions during the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament. In a Fatal Four-Way clash on RAW featuring Zayn, Dominik Mysterio, Bron Breakker, and Penta, Zayn pinned Dirty Dom after landing a Helluva Kick, securing his place in the semifinal round.

Even if Zayn fails to win the KOTR and earn a World Heavyweight Championship shot, his recent pinfall over Mysterio gives him leverage. With some support, possibly from former Bloodline allies, Zayn could neutralize Judgment Day's interference and challenge Mysterio in a fair setting. A fifth reign as Intercontinental Champion could be on the horizon.

AJ Styles returned to WWE at Royal Rumble 2025 after months away due to injury. His comeback was quickly followed by a tense altercation with Dominik Mysterio and Carlito on the February 10 episode of RAW. What started as a verbal exchange escalated into a physical brawl, with Styles asserting dominance over both Judgment Day members.

Post-WrestleMania 41, Styles paid a visit to the Judgment Day Clubhouse, where he made it clear he was coming for Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship. With years of experience and a proven track record as a two-time WWE Champion, Styles has the in-ring ability to overcome Judgment Day's usual interference and dethrone Mysterio.