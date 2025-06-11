SEALSQ Extends Relationship With Landis+Gyr To Offer Utilities Enhanced PKI Services For AMI Network And Meter Security

SEALSQ's advanced Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) tool, INeS, was selected by Landis+Gyr to provide 30 million digital certificates for smart meters being deployed in the Asia Pacific region starting this summer



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that it is partnering with Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND), a leading global smart grid and energy management technology company to provide utilities with a flexible public key infrastructure solution.

SEALSQ's advanced Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) tool, INeS, was selected by Landis+Gyr to provide 30 million digital certificates for smart meters being deployed in the Asia Pacific region starting this summer.

The INeS PKI solution provides robust, FIPS-certified digital certificates to ensure the security and integrity of an extensive smart meter network. These certificates are essential for authenticating devices, securing communications, and protecting against cyber threats in an increasingly connected energy ecosystem. The scope of this deployment-30 million certificates-underscores SEALSQ's ability to deliver scalable, compliant, and cost-effective security solutions for large IoT deployments.

Landis+Gyr's global security offerings include both on-premises and hosted solutions for data encryption, network certificates and threat monitoring.

In addition to this PKI agreement, Landis+Gyr and SEALSQ have collaborated on European projects including security solutions for over one million gas meters annually in the UK. These security elements, combined with INeS-managed PKI services, ensure compliance with local regulations and provide end-to-end security for Landis+Gyr's smart metering solutions.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption.

Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having enabled 9 million tons of CO2 savings in FY 2024 through our product offerings, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896. With sales of USD 1.7 billion in FY 2024, Landis+Gyr employs around 6,300 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website .

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.