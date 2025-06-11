Bodies Of 1,212 Fallen Defenders Repatriated To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In a post on Telegram , the agency reported that among those repatriated are soldiers who fell in Russia's Kursk region, as well as in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The return of the fallen was made possible through the joint efforts of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Interior Ministry, the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service, and other structures within Ukraine's security and defense sector.

The Coordination Headquarters expressed gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance. Special thanks were also extended to the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for transporting the repatriated fallen heroes to designated state specialized institutions and for organizing the transfer of remains to law enforcement agencies under the Interior Ministry and forensic examination services under the Health Ministry.

Law enforcement investigators, together with forensic experts from the Interior Ministry, will work to identify the deceased in the shortest possible time.

On May 16, the bodies of 909 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine as part of repatriation efforts.