BOOX Showcases Why E Ink Screens Benefit Eye Health And Wellness

With digital eye strain becoming a growing concern in today's screen-dominated age, BOOX , a global leading innovator in E Ink technology, recently reveals why E Ink screens are better for eye health and spotlights the benefits of using ePaper devices for overall wellness.

According to a study conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health, displays with harsh blue light such as smartphones, tablets, and computers cause greater stress on retinal cells, while E Ink's ePaper devices are up to three times healthier for eyes than those LCD screens.

E Ink devices employ a distinctive reflective display technology that mimics the look of ink on paper. Unlike LCDs and LEDs that project light directly into the eyes, ePaper leverages ambient light for viewing. In low-light settings, the front lights can provide illumination, which are angled down the surface of the display and provide a more natural and comfortable visual experience compared with the traditional screen's backlight. Additionally, ePaper displays are designed to be anti-glare with a matte finish, ensuring clear visibility whether indoors or out. They don't have to compete with the glare from the sun, making it much easier to read in bright sunshine.

Another key benefit of E Ink screens for wellness is their significant reduction in blue light levels. Blue light is a high-energy visible (HEV) light that can penetrate the lens to the retina, causing retinal photochemical damage. By emitting far less blue light than conventional screens, ePaper lowers the risks of visual fatigue, myopia, or age-related macular degeneration. Lower blue light exposure also means better sleep quality. Being exposed to heavy blue light near bedtime will suppress melatonin, the main hormone that regulates the sleep cycle, leading to less deep, restorative sleep. By replacing a smartphone or tablet with ePaper, users can read or work into the evening without disrupting their circadian rhythm.

Beyond physical health, ePaper devices also support mental well-being. Free from constant notifications, pop-ups, and eye-catching animations, they create an intentional space for deep thinking and focused work. With a minimalist interface and calming display, ePaper devices discourage mindless scrolling, helping users break screen addiction , reduce cognitive overload, and boost mental clarity for more meaningful tasks.

To help users build healthy screen habits in daily routines, BOOX suggests some simple, science-backed strategies:



Limit Screen Time : Set specific times to engage in offline activities to ease eye strain and fatigue.

Follow the 20-20-20 Rule: Every 20 minutes of screen time, look at something else 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds to relax eye muscles.

Use Proper Lighting: Ensure adequate ambient light source, but avoid direct light when using LCD or OLED devices.

Keep Screens at Arm's Length: Sit about 25 inches, or about at arm's length from the digital screens. Switch to ePaper: Replace traditional screens with E Ink devices for reading, note-taking, working, or leisure to limit exposure to blue light.



About Onyx BOOX

BOOX is a global leading E Ink electronic brand of Onyx that specializes in E Ink tablets and monitors. It offers 6inch to 13.3inch E Ink products to assist aspiring, persistent, and innovative users in becoming more productive in work and study without straining their eyes. With cutting-edge hardware and advanced software, BOOX is the world's only E Ink electronic brand that combines E Ink with Android and provides maximum flexibility.

More product information can be found at boox