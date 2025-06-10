Seekr Launches Seekrflow Agents Platform, Enterprise-Grade Agentic AI Built For Trust, Control, And Scale

VIENNA, Va., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seekr, the trusted AI company, has launched SeekrFlow Agents, a full-stack solution for deploying intelligent agents securely, with built-in explainability tools and deployment control. Unlike fragmented solutions that require stitching together multiple tools, SeekrFlow Agents unifies model hosting, domain-specific fine-tuning, tool calling such as file search, agent orchestration, and tools for full agent observability-all within a single platform that can run securely within a ring-fenced environment.

As enterprises shift from general-purpose co-pilots to domain-specific, action-oriented AI applications, they need a secure, scalable platform built for these use cases. SeekrFlow Agents delivers a fully managed environment where models are fine-tuned, orchestrated, and served within SeekrFlow, allowing enterprises to have full control over agent behavior, data lineage, and deployment policies.

SeekrFlow Agents runs on dedicated, scalable infrastructure, giving enterprises flexibility in how they deploy agents securely, either in the cloud or on-premises, while avoiding complexities such as unclear usage limits or reliance on third-party LLM providers. The result for enterprises is greater security, speed to market, and fewer points of failure.

"Enterprises increasingly want agents that can reason over internal data, connect to tools, and provide traceable answers, all while staying compliant with governance requirements," said Rob Clark, President at Seekr. "Today's solutions often rely on patchwork integrations that fall short in enterprise settings. SeekrFlow Agents changes that, it gives organizations a secure, specialized, and fully deployable solution-on-premises and in the cloud that enables faster decision-making and reduces the time and overhead required to operationalize AI at scale."

SeekrFlow Agents are fully integrated into the SeekrFlow platform that together simplify the entire AI stack for customers from how LLMs connect with data, prompts, and tools to how they are deployed across infrastructure and workflows. SeekrFlow's inference and intelligent tools infrastructure, including vector search, web search, structured data connectors, document parsing, and real-time APIs, allows enterprises and government agencies to deploy and scale agentic AI with low-latency performance and enterprise-grade reliability.

SeekrFlow Agents run on dedicated endpoints and hosted compute infrastructure, enabling scalable performance across high-demand workloads, all within a single, secure environment, regardless of where their data resides.

To learn more about Seekr, visit .

About Seekr

Seekr is a privately held Artificial Intelligence (AI) company that provides safe, trustworthy, and transparent AI software solutions to enterprise and government customers. Seekr offers an end-to-end Enterprise AI platform with comprehensive AI-Ready data preparation and analysis capabilities and a toolset to build domain-specific Large Language Models (LLMs) and Agentic AI solutions, powered by their data. Seekr models are optimized for various enterprise use cases and run on all leading cloud and hardware providers.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Seekr Technologies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED