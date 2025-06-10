Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Second Turkic States Trade And Investment Cooperation Forum Kicks Off In Baku

2025-06-10 05:07:27
The Second Turkic States Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum and Exhibition officially opened today at the Baku Expo Center, marking a significant step toward deepening economic ties among Turkic nations, Azernews reports.

Co-organized by Azerbaijan's Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC), the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA/KOBIA), the Association of Small and Medium Business Entities and Clubs (KOBSKA), and Turkiye's ROK Expo company, the event runs through June 12.

Following the successful inaugural forum held in Istanbul in November 2024, this year's edition brings together representatives from 11 countries, alongside visitors from over 20 nations. The forum unites Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, fostering collaboration across trade, industry, investment, technology, and services.

Exhibitors showcase cutting-edge products and innovations spanning more than 20 sectors, while delegates engage in strategic discussions on investment opportunities, challenges in international trade, and future prospects for regional cooperation.

As a government-backed initiative, the Turkic States Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum aims to boost economic integration and expand access to global markets for participating countries.

