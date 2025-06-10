403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Pres. Underlines Bilateral Cooperation, Multilateral Coordination With S. Korea
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, June 10 (KUNA) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping underlined Tuesday strengthening bilateral cooperation and multilateral coordination between Beijing and Seoul, to jointly safeguard multilateralism and free trade, and ensure stable and smooth global and regional industrial and supply chains
Chinese News Agency (Xinhua) reported that Xi made these remarks during a telephone conversation with newly elected South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.
He stated that China and South Korea should lift their strategic cooperative partnership to a higher level, to deliver more benefits to the two nations and bring greater certainty to the turbulent regional and international landscapes.
Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 33 years ago, the two countries have transcended differences in ideology and social systems, and actively advanced exchanges and cooperation across various fields, contributing to each other's success and achieving common development, he said.
President Xi extended his congratulations to Lee on his election as the South Korean president, indicating that Chinese-South Korean relations remain stable conforming to the trends of time, serving the fundamental interests of the two nations as well as contributing to regional and global peace, stability, development and prosperity.
China and South Korea should stay committed to the original aspiration of establishing their diplomatic ties, uphold good-neighborliness and friendship, and strive for mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, Xi said.
The two sides, he said, should enhance exchanges at various levels and across various areas to increase strategic mutual trust.
They should respect each other's core interests and major concerns and keep bilateral relations on the right track to ensure the sound and steady growth of China-South Korea relations, he added.
Lee, for his part, stressed the close geographical proximity, longstanding exchanges, and close economic, trade, and cultural connections between South Korea and China.
He expressed that he attaches great importance to South Korea-China relations, and is ready to work with China to deepen their good-neighborly and friendly relations, enhance mutual goodwill between the two peoples and achieve more results in bilateral cooperation. (end)
slq
Chinese News Agency (Xinhua) reported that Xi made these remarks during a telephone conversation with newly elected South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.
He stated that China and South Korea should lift their strategic cooperative partnership to a higher level, to deliver more benefits to the two nations and bring greater certainty to the turbulent regional and international landscapes.
Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 33 years ago, the two countries have transcended differences in ideology and social systems, and actively advanced exchanges and cooperation across various fields, contributing to each other's success and achieving common development, he said.
President Xi extended his congratulations to Lee on his election as the South Korean president, indicating that Chinese-South Korean relations remain stable conforming to the trends of time, serving the fundamental interests of the two nations as well as contributing to regional and global peace, stability, development and prosperity.
China and South Korea should stay committed to the original aspiration of establishing their diplomatic ties, uphold good-neighborliness and friendship, and strive for mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, Xi said.
The two sides, he said, should enhance exchanges at various levels and across various areas to increase strategic mutual trust.
They should respect each other's core interests and major concerns and keep bilateral relations on the right track to ensure the sound and steady growth of China-South Korea relations, he added.
Lee, for his part, stressed the close geographical proximity, longstanding exchanges, and close economic, trade, and cultural connections between South Korea and China.
He expressed that he attaches great importance to South Korea-China relations, and is ready to work with China to deepen their good-neighborly and friendly relations, enhance mutual goodwill between the two peoples and achieve more results in bilateral cooperation. (end)
slq
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Galaxy Ventures Backs RISE Chain, $8M Raised To Launch Fastest Zone For Real-Time Apps On Ethereum
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- AB Launches On Binance
CommentsNo comment