Atingbar Unveils Next-Generation High-Puff Disposable Vapes

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

ShenZhen, China, 10th June 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , In an era where vaping consumers are demanding more from their devices-greater longevity, improved flavor, and smarter technology-Atingbar continues to lead the charge. The global vaping innovator proudly announces the launch of the DF70, a next-generation high-capacity disposable vape that sets a new industry standard with its advanced functionality, robust construction, and exceptional user-centric features.

The DF70 doesn't just promise more puffs-it delivers an entirely upgraded experience. With an astounding 10,000 puff capacity, it is engineered to meet the demands of heavy vapers and lifestyle consumers who seek uninterrupted satisfaction without sacrificing portability or flavor quality. Designed with convenience and efficiency at its core, the DF70 is already capturing attention across global markets.

The DF70 disposable vape is not just a step forward-it's a leap. Featuring a 650mAh rechargeable battery, this device is crafted to provide sustained power throughout its lifecycle. Unlike many other disposable vapes that falter in consistency as their battery fades, the DF70 offers a steady and powerful draw from the first puff to the last. Thanks to its rapid 40-minute charging feature, downtime is minimized, making it the ideal companion for on-the-go users who value quick turnarounds.

Adding to the convenience is a smart digital display that shows both e-liquid and battery levels in real time. This eliminates the guesswork, allowing users to vape with confidence and plan their recharges accordingly. These thoughtful innovations reflect Atingbar's continued investment in user-centric design and its dedication to enhancing the premium disposable vape experience.

“Our goal has always been to push the boundaries of vaping technology,” said a spokesperson at Atingbar.“With the DF70, we've taken everything users love about our devices and elevated it-more puffs, faster charging, better customization, and a sleeker, smarter design. It's built for the future, based on real feedback from our global community.”

Unlike many basic disposable vape pens, the DF70 provides users with infinite adjustable airflow, a highly sought-after feature that gives individuals complete control over their draw. Whether someone prefers a tight, cigarette-like inhale or a loose, airy vape for big cloud production, this feature makes the DF70 incredibly versatile.

But Atingbar doesn't stop there. Advanced coil technology ensures flavor consistency and efficient e-liquid utilization across all 10,000 puffs. Every inhale delivers the rich, smooth essence that vapers expect, without the burnt or diminished taste that plagues lower-quality options.

Additionally, Atingbar takes safety seriously. The DF70 includes a child lock mechanism, further reinforcing the brand's commitment to responsible innovation. It's small but essential features like this that speak volumes about Atingbar's meticulous attention to detail.

Flavor is one of the most significant elements for any vaping device, and Atingbar's DF70 doesn't disappoint. The brand offers an array of vibrant and well-balanced flavors, carefully crafted to please a wide variety of palates. Among the standout options are:



Mango – a tropical classic, rich and juicy

Peach Watermelon – a harmonious blend of sweet and refreshing Lemon-Lime – a zesty twist perfect for citrus lovers

Each flavor has been fine-tuned using premium e-liquid formulations to ensure a bold yet smooth experience that lingers pleasantly on the palate. This commitment to flavor quality not only enriches the user experience but also sets Atingbar apart in a saturated market of disposable vape pods.

In addition to performance and flavor, the DF70 scores high on design. The device features a sleek, ergonomic body that fits comfortably in the hand, providing both aesthetic appeal and functional grip. Available in a spectrum of vibrant colors, the DF70 caters to both the expressive user and the minimalist. Every element of the device-from the material finish to the display integration-has been designed with usability and style in mind.

“We designed the DF70 to meet the needs of today's vapers who want more than just convenience-they want reliability, rich flavor, and control,” continued the spokesperson.“This device represents the future of disposable vaping: high performance, extended use, and smart features packed into a sleek design. We're proud to offer something that truly elevates the vaping experience and sets a new benchmark in the market.”

This thoughtful balance between form and function ensures that users aren't just vaping-they're enjoying a sophisticated experience that aligns with modern lifestyle trends.

With the release of the DF70, Atingbar isn't just catering to end-users-it's also equipping retailers and distributors with a high-value product that practically sells itself. Thanks to its longer shelf life, higher puff count, and universal appeal, the DF70 is positioned to perform exceptionally well in competitive retail environments.

To better support its partners, Atingbar also offers OEM and ODM services, allowing businesses to customize aspects of the DF70 to suit specific markets, branding requirements, or regional flavor preferences. This level of flexibility and collaboration makes Atingbar a trusted premium disposable vape device supplier for businesses seeking long-term growth in the vaping industry.

While disposable vapes often raise questions around sustainability, Atingbar is committed to addressing these challenges. The DF70 is built to last longer, reducing the number of disposables that users consume over time. Additionally, the company is actively exploring eco-conscious manufacturing and recycling solutions to improve the environmental footprint of its devices.

This long-term vision reflects a company that not only innovates but also leads with responsibility-a crucial factor as the industry matures and faces increased scrutiny.

As vaping technology continues to evolve, user expectations rise. Devices must now be smarter, more reliable, and more enjoyable than ever before. Atingbar's DF70 is a direct response to these expectations, marking a milestone in the brand's ongoing journey to lead through innovation, safety, and satisfaction.

This launch comes at a time when consumers are becoming increasingly discerning, demanding premium vaping experiences that match their lifestyle and preferences. By delivering unmatched features in a disposable format, Atingbar effectively blurs the line between disposable vape kits and high-end reusable devices.

About Atingbar

Atingbar has earned a reputation as one of the most trusted names in vaping. Known for its emphasis on quality, innovation, and customer experience, the company continues to introduce groundbreaking solutions that align with market trends and user preferences.

From bulk closed pod systems to exclusive disposable vape pods, Atingbar is consistently at the forefront of technological evolution in the vaping world. For vape shops, distributors, and wholesale partners looking to stay ahead of the curve, Atingbar offers not only products but also strategic support and partnership.

Contact Information

Website:

Facebook:

X:

Instagram:

Pinterest:

YouTube:

TikTok: @atingbarofficial