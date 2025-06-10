Azerbaijani Central Bank Announces Refinancing Rate Decision Date

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The next decision of the Management Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on the parameters of the interest rate corridor will be published on June 11, 2025, at 11:00 (GMT +4), Trend reports via the CBA.

In alignment with the CBA's strategic framework, subsequent determinations regarding the parameters of the interest corridor will be executed with a comprehensive analysis of both the prevailing and projected inflation metrics, alongside an assessment of the intricate interplay of domestic and international risk variables.

The CBA emphasized that it will continue to use all available instruments to ensure price stability in the country.

To note, on April 23 of this year, by the decision of the CBA Management Board, the refinancing rate was kept unchanged at the level of 7.25 percent, the lower limit of the corridor of interest rates-6.25 percent-and the upper limit-8.25 percent.