Azerbaijani Central Bank Announces Refinancing Rate Decision Date (UPDATE)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The next decision of the Management Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on the parameters of the interest rate corridor will be published on June 11, 2025 at 11:00 (GMT +4), Trend reports via the CBA.

According to the CBA, further decisions on the interest corridor parameters will be made taking into account the actual and forecasted levels of inflation, as well as the dynamics of internal and external risk factors.

The CBA emphasized that it will continue to use all available instruments to ensure price stability in the country.

To note, on April 23 of this year, by the decision of the CBA Management Board, the refinancing rate was kept unchanged at the level of 7.25 percent, the lower limit of the corridor of interest rates - 6.25 percent, and the upper limit - 8.25 percent.