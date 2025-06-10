403
Iran: Sixth Round Of Nuclear Talks With US Set For Sunday In Muscat
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 10 (KUNA) -- Iran announced early Tuesday that the sixth round of indirect nuclear talks with the United States will take place next Sunday in the Omani capital of Muscat.
Spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei told the press that based on recent consultations, the next round of Iran-US indirect negotiations is being planned for next Sunday in Muscat.
Spokesperson Baghaei also announced Foreign Minister's Abbas Araqchi visit to Norway to take part in the 22nd session of the Oslo Forum.
Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump had stated Monday in the White House that the new round of talks will take place next Thursday, warning at the same time of total destruction in the case that diplomatic resolutions fail.
Iran and the United States have held five rounds of indirect negotiations mediated by Oman and attended by Iranian top diplomat Araqchi and US special envoy to Middle East, Steve Witkoff. (end)
