Azerbaijani Oil Makes Its Way Up
On an FOB basis in the Turkish Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light went up by $0.66 (0.96 percent) to $69.5 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude rose by $0.66 (1.19 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $56.02 per barrel.
North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, increased by $0.74 (1.09 percent) in price from the previous rate, settling at $68.85 per barrel.
The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.
