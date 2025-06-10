Skanska Signs Supplemental Contract For New Engineering Facility In Virginia, USA, For USD 240M, About SEK 2.5 Billion

STOCKHOLM, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a supplemental contract with Virginia Tech to construct a new College of Engineering building. The supplemental contract is worth USD 240M, about SEK 2.5 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2025.

The project began with the demolition of Virginia Tech's 15,400 square meter Randolph Hall. Construction now continues with the renovation of a portion of the existing Hancock Hall to tie into the new construction of one of the largest buildings on the Blacksburg campus; the forthcoming five-story, approximately 28,500 square meter Mitchell Hall engineering building.

The new building will house five departments: aerospace and ocean engineering, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, computer science, and engineering education.

The project also includes building around one of the largest university-owned wind tunnels in the country, and creating high-performing classrooms, instructional laboratories, research laboratories and collaboration spaces.

Construction began spring 2024 with the demolition of Randolph Hall. The project has a target completion of fall 2028.

