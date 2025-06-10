Mika Singh Birthday: A Look Back At Singer's Most Talked-About Controversies

Mika Singh Controversies: Bollywood's popular singer Mika Singh has turned 48. He was born in 1977 in Durgapur. Mika is known for his unique voice. However, along with his songs, he is also famous for controversies.

Famous Bollywood singer Mika Singh has a deep connection with controversies. Several cases have been registered against him. Not only this, he has also been to jail. Let's know some controversies related to him...

1. In 2006, Mika Singh forcibly kissed Rakhi Sawant at a party. After this, Rakhi Sawant filed a case against Mika, alleging that he kissed her without her consent. However, later both of them reconciled.

2. In 2011, Mika was allegedly involved in a hit and run case. He was accused that Mika's Hummer collided with an auto rickshaw. However, Mika denied that he was not driving at the time of the incident. Two police officers and the auto rickshaw driver claimed that they saw Mika driving the car.

3. According to media reports, Mika Singh's farmhouse in Gurgaon was sealed in 2013 after violating environmental laws.

4. In 2015, Mika Singh slapped a doctor at an event organized by the Delhi Ophthalmological Society. After this incident, the matter caught fire, as the doctor he slapped had ruptured his eardrum.

5. In 2018, Mika Singh was detained in the UAE. In fact, a teenage Brazilian model had filed a case against him accusing him of sexual harassment. After this he was put in jail. He was later released with the intervention of the Indian Embassy.

6. In 2019, the All India Cine Workers Association asked the Indian film industry to ban Mika Singh for performing at an event in Karachi, Pakistan. Not only this, all film and music contracts with entertainment companies were also cancelled.