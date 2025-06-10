Trump Deploys Marines To Los Angeles Amid Protests Over Immigration Policy
The Marines are being deployed under the authority of U.S. Northern Command and, for now, are not being used for direct civilian law enforcement. Officials say the Insurrection Act, which would allow such involvement, has not yet been invoked. But the very presence of active-duty troops on U.S. soil is an ominous signal-a reminder of how quickly protests are being reframed not as political expression, but as security threats.
To be clear: the anger on the streets is not over abstract concerns. It is a visceral response to policies that have separated families, caged children, and criminalized migration. What we are witnessing is not chaos for its own sake-it is a cry against injustice. Meeting that cry with troops only widens the distance between the people and the institutions meant to serve them.
There is a long American tradition of dissent and protest, particularly when government overreach becomes unbearable. Deploying Marines to an American city should not be seen as a gesture of strength-but as an admission of failure: a failure to govern with empathy, a failure to engage with criticism, and a failure to understand that peace cannot be imposed by force.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Americorp Investments To Bring US Parking Industry On-Chain With Casper Network
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Galaxy Ventures Backs RISE Chain, $8M Raised To Launch Fastest Zone For Real-Time Apps On Ethereum
CommentsNo comment