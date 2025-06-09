Bangarra Dance Theatre's Illume Is Spectacle With Heart And Spirit, A Thrilling Manifestation Of Country

MENAFN - The Conversation) The stage is covered in stars that fill the depth of the space. When the 18 dancers slowly gather, they move through a night sky.

This sky, and the scenes that unfold in Bangarra's Illume are tied to the Goolarrgon clan of the Bardi Jawi people, the First Peoples of the Dampier Peninsula on the west coast of the Kimberley. Choreographer Frances Rings chose as her primary collaborator visual artist Darrell Sibosado who brings his cultural knowledge of that Country to the work, alongside cultural consultants Trevor Sampi and Audrey (Pippi) Bin Swani, also from Bardi Country.

The 70-minute work moves through 11 sections, and over three phases. A short synopsis for each in the program guides visitors through this manifestation of Country.

The opening segments are immersive, integrated worlds where the dancers move at one with the design elements.

In Niman Aarl (Many Fish), a thrilling whirlpool of tiny light fish spiral around a giant conch shell. The dancers spiral among them with flowing, fluid movements.

The central section, Light Pollution, interrupts the flow, representing the displacement caused by settler invasion. The dancers carry brown blocks, simply and effectively introducing inorganic and uniform shapes into this natural environment. They are suggestive of bricks, burdens and baggage. Movements depict trauma and a burning crucifix-like form that brings religious movements (as if seated at prayer) and music themes (church bells) to a dramatic climax.

Brown blocks are suggestive of bricks, burdens and baggage. Bangarra/Daniel Boud

The final sections return us to the sea and land. The work culminates with a beautifully crafted kaleidoscope of mother of pearl opalescence that washes over the front scrim.

Bringing remote cultures to broad audiences

Coinciding with Sydney's Vivid light festival, the difference could not be starker between the tired, candy-coloured neon display spilling across Sydney Harbour and the immersive, detailed and sometimes breathtaking light (designed by Damien Cooper) and video design (from Craig Wilkinson) that gives this work its name.

The stage floor shimmers: Charles Davis' set is a reflective surface that amplifies the stunning light work. Upstage left, poles cluster like a stand of trees and occasionally pulse with light in time with the score from Brendon Boney.

On the back scrim, lights twinkle and constellate. Many images emerge, including what seem to be fragments of a stuttering calligraphy.

The stage floor shimmers. Bangarra/Daniel Boud

In the final moments of the work, the lights consolidate into an intriguing set of symbols. These echo previous work of Sibosado, such as Galalan at Gumiri featured at the 2024 Biennale of Sydney.

Blocky, maze-like, and recalling Aztec or Indonesian patterns, these designs appear like a collision of more familiar Indigenous pattern work, south-east Asian influences, and contemporary abstraction.

Sibosado works primarily with Bardi Jawi riji – pearl shell carving designs from his Country Lullmardinard/Lombadina. He enlarges the small pearl carvings in scale and fabricates them using contemporary materials such as metal and light.

Designs appear like a collision of Indigenous pattern work, south-east Asian influences, and contemporary abstraction. Bangarra/Daniel Boud

Sibosado is an alumnus of NAISDA, Australia's National Indigenous dance college and feeder program for the Bangarra company. He has described how he brings story elements usually held in dance and song into his visual art, demonstrating an integration of the creative disciplines characteristic of many NAISDA graduates' work.

NAISDA's practice of working with Indigenous communities from across the country makes the College a living repository of ephemeral and material culture.

This approach to First Peoples' culture continues at Bangarra. Bangarra's deep dive into the traditional knowledges of the Bardi Jawi people through the creative practice of Sibosado, alongside cultural consultants Trevor Sampi and Audrey (Pippi) Bin Swani, brings remote cultures to broad audiences.

Ambitious, smart and timely

Watching the show from the dress circle, the impact of all the elements was clear but it was difficult to distinguish individual dancers. The large company was well rehearsed with some stellar performances throughout. However, the choreographic detail was largely absorbed into the overall effects of the work.

Rings demonstrates her finely tuned attention to movement language specific to each section. From the snaking arms forming the branches of the Manawan or Wollybutt trees, to the south-east Asian inflections in the Mother of Pearl (Guan) sections referencing the pearl divers from that region who were part of the local industry (sometimes against their will ), Rings' choreographic vision is clear – if not always given space and focus among the design.

Rings demonstrates her finely tuned attention to movement language. Bangarra/Daniel Boud

Rings' ability to lead a collaborative vision is made possible through the creative team she has gathered. Rings' and Sibosado's vision is supported by the set, lighting and video design. Costume designer Elizabeth Gadsby, working with emerging costumer Rika Hamaguchi, has produced unique looks for each section of the work. Boney's compositions strike a balance between ancient sounds and rhythms and a synthetic sheen that parallels the glossy production elements.

Illume is ambitious, smart and timely, with its powerful combination of visual and choreographic arts and stories from the ecologically precious and precarious Kimberley region.

Bangarra is our leading Indigenous performing arts company whose work extends from a rich education and outreach program to their stellar track in international touring. With this work, Bangarra is giving Australia's other major performing arts companies an object lesson in spectacle with heart and spirit.

Illume is at the Sydney Opera House until June 14, then touring nationally.