Dhaka: On May 27, 2025, the Democratic Republic of Congo's Ministries of Culture and Tourism announced the first World Music and Tourism Festival in Kinshasa, set for July 16–18. The event aims to reshape the DRC's image and highlight its potential as a vibrant cultural and tourism hub.

The DRC, often designated as the heart of Africa, has a deep cultural wealth, especially through Congolese rumba, recently listed as the intangible cultural heritage of UNESCO.

This festival aims to panicat arts, music, and natural landscapes, highlighting the originality of Congolese artistic expressions. We also remember the memorable event in 1974, when the Congolese scene had vibrated in unison, creating a momentum of national and continental pride.

The Congolese authorities see in this festival not only an opportunity to celebrate culture, but also to demonstrate that the DRC can be synonymous with peace and hospitality.

By focusing on values ​​such as unity and authenticity, this event could also play a role in strengthening national identity, while attracting the attention of international visitors.

This festival is part of a broader initiative, that of the promotion of Congolese tourism through the slogan“DRC, Coeur de l'Afrique”.

Launched in January 2025 during the International Tourism Fair (Firm) in Madrid, this campaign reveals a manifest will of the authorities to position the DRC as a destination of choice. However, this ambition is subject to several challenges.

Despite the promises of a festival celebrating culture and tourism, it is relevant to question the underlying issues. The DRC, despite its natural and cultural riches, continues to face many socio-economic challenges, such as insecurity, poverty and limited access to basic infrastructure.

These factors can hinder the country's ability to host an event of such a scale. What measures will be taken to guarantee the safety of participants and visitors?

In addition, the success of this festival will depend on the ability to mobilize local actors, including artists, craftsmen and tourist service providers. How to guarantee that the local community is really involved in this event, and what concrete benefits will they withdraw from it?

It is crucial that the festival is not only perceived as a window for the government. For this event to have a positive impact on Congolese company, it should promote the inclusion and active participation of local communities.

This raises important questions concerning the way in which economic and cultural benefits will be shared. What initiatives will this festival support to support local artists and entrepreneurs?

In addition, the sustainability of this initiative must be envisaged. It is essential to think of the sustainability of the cultural and tourist influence of the DRC beyond this event. What will be the following steps to capitalize on the energy generated by the festival?

While Kinshasa is preparing to welcome this historic festival, hope is palpable. It will be a unique opportunity to celebrate the diversity and the richness of Congolese culture while attracting global attention to the country.

However, appearing on the international scene is a challenge that requires not only concerted efforts, but also an in -depth reflection on the realities on the ground.

We can hope that this festival is not an end in itself, but rather a starting point for a deep social and cultural transformation.

The DRC has so much to offer the world: its rhythms, its melodies, but especially the hospitality and the resilience of its people. By deepening this reflection and by sending the challenges with sensitivity, it is possible to imagine a future where music and tourism really contribute to sustainable and inclusive development for all Congolese.

