California Governor Newsom Taunts Border Czar Tom Homan Over Arrest Threat: 'He Knows Where To Find Me'

MENAFN - Live Mint) California Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a bold challenge to Donald Trump's Border Czar Tom Homan, following his threats of arrest for opposing federal immigration operations in Los Angeles.

As immigration raids spark mass protests across the city, Gavin Newsom brushed off Tom Homan's warning with a direct jab during an MSNBC interview:“He's a tough guy. Why doesn't he do that? He knows where to find me... So, Tom, arrest me. Let's go.”

Standoff over National Guard deployment

The confrontation began after Tom Homan told NBC News that anyone who“knowingly harbors or conceals an illegal alien” or“impedes law enforcement” could face felony charges-including state leaders like Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass.

“You cross that line, it's a felony,” Homan said, adding that federal agents would continue operations in LA regardless of local opposition.

Trump doubles down

President Donald Trump reinforced Homan's warning on Sunday, stating,“Officials who stand in the way of law and order will face judges.” However, Newsom noted that in a recent phone call with Trump, the immigration protests and National Guard deployment did not come up.

“We talked for almost 20 minutes, and he barely - this issue never came up,” Newsom said.“We had a very decent conversation.”

Governor Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass have both criticised the deployment of over 2,000 National Guard troops authorised by Trump in response to the protests, warning it could escalate violence rather than restore order.

In a letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Newsom requested the federal troops be returned to state control , emphasising that“State and local authorities are the most appropriate ones to evaluate the need for resources and safeguard life and property.”

Protests escalated across Los Angeles and San Francisco over the weekend after President Donald Trump deployed National Guard troops without California Governor Gavin Newsom's request - a rare move that ignited political tensions and street chaos.

Around 300 National Guard troops were sent to Los Angeles to protect federal buildings. Trump defended the move, saying,“Looking really bad in L.A. BRING IN THE TROOPS!!!”

California leaders slammed the deployment.“This is a serious breach of state sovereignty,” said Governor Newsom. LA Mayor Karen Bass accused Trump of pursuing“another agenda - this isn't about public safety.”

Protesters shut down the 101 Freeway, set Waymo cars on fire , and clashed with law enforcement. Police used tear gas and rubber bullets.“We were not notified in advance of the raids,” said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, who confirmed arrests and violent flare-ups.

Calling the unrest“migrant riots,” Trump declared,“Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free.” He directed federal agencies to coordinate a crackdown and urged more troops:“Don't let these thugs get away with this.”

San Francisco also hit

Similar protests erupted in San Francisco, where 60 people were arrested and three officers injured.“Violence - especially against SFPD officers - will never be tolerated,” the department said.

With Marines placed on standby and cities reeling from the clashes, California faces an intensifying standoff between federal authority and state leaders.