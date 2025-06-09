J-K: Fire Engulfs Forest Areas In Udhampur, Poonch

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu: Massive fires engulfed forest areas in Udhampur and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, prompting authorities and locals to launch firefighting operation to control the blaze, officials said.

A devastating forest fire broke out in compartment number 90 of the Kaldi forest area in Udhampur district, reducing vast stretches of lush greenery to ashes on Monday evening, they said.

Teams from the Forest Department, locals, and police have been swiftly deployed to combat the raging flames and prevent further destruction, they said.

“We have swung into action. We are making efforts to control the raging fire. The fire has been almost brought under control now,” a Forest Department official said.

Another fire broke out at the Dharna forest area in Mendhar sector of Poonch district, they said.

Firefighters, local residents, and officials are working to contain the blaze, they added.

No loss of life was reported in the fire. (PTI)