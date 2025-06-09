Lion One Appoints New Board Member

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) -(TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF)") is pleased to announce the appointment of Edward (Ned) Collery to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Collery is the founder and President of Pelham Investment Partners LP, a private investment partnership based in New York. Prior to founding Pelham Investment Partners, Mr. Collery worked as a research analyst and partner in the investment management industry, including as a partner at private investment firm SC Fundamental, and an analyst at private New York-based investment firm Arbiter Partners. Mr. Collery has over a decade of investment experience in the natural resource sector and mining space and is also currently a director of the TSX-V listed nickel producer Nickel 28 Capital Corp. Mr. Collery holds a B.A. in Economics from Vanderbilt University with a minor in Financial Economics.

"We are excited to welcome Ned Collery to our Board of Directors, and we are confident his expertise will contribute to the future success of Lion One", said Lion One Chairman and President Walter Berukoff.

About Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One Metals is an emerging Canadian gold producer headquartered in North Vancouver BC, with new operations established in late 2023 at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji. The Tuvatu project comprises the high-grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Deposit, the Underground Gold Mine, the Pilot Plant, and the Assay Lab. The Company also has an extensive exploration license covering the entire Navilawa Caldera, which is host to multiple mineralized zones and highly prospective exploration targets.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Walter Berukoff, Chairman & President