Chairperson Of Cabinet Of Ministers Of Kyrgyzstan Set To Visit Uzbekistan


2025-06-09 03:08:19
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 9. Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairperson of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, will make a working visit to Uzbekistan's Tashkent, on June 10, Trend reports via the country's Cabinet of Ministers.

In the course of the visit, Kasymaliev will participate in the International Investment Forum, visit several sites, and hold a number of bilateral meetings.

The Tashkent International Investment Forum will take place from June 10 to 12, 2025, gathering over 3,000 participants. The event will feature panel discussions, strategic sessions, and meetings focused on small and medium-sized enterprises, investment cooperation, development of the banking and industrial sectors, digital industry, innovation, transport, and other areas. A national exhibition showcasing Uzbekistan's industrial and investment potential will also be held alongside the forum.

