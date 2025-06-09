UAE Reveals List Of Media Activities That Require Licence Under New Law
A new UAE media law came into effect on May 29, outlining strict penalties of up to Dh1 million, for violations including disseminating false information, disrespecting the ruling system, and operating media activities without a licence.
Here is a list of media activities which can not be practised, by both institutions and individuals, without obtaining a licence or permit from the UAE Media Council or the relevant authority:
- Radio and television broadcasting including on-demand platforms
Electronic and digital media activities Cinematic films and other artistic content screenings
Social media advertising by individuals Foreign publications
Printing, circulation, and publishing of local and foreign media content Land, aerial, and maritime photography activities
Foreign media offices News platforms
Newspapers and print publications Book fairs
Video games
Under the new law, operating media activities without a licence can lead to fine of Dh10,000, which will increase to Dh40,000 for repeated offences, as reported by Khaleej Times earlier.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
CommentsNo comment