UAE Reveals List Of Media Activities That Require Licence Under New Law

A new UAE media law came into effect on May 29, outlining strict penalties of up to Dh1 million, for violations including disseminating false information, disrespecting the ruling system, and operating media activities without a licence.

Here is a list of media activities which can not be practised, by both institutions and individuals, without obtaining a licence or permit from the UAE Media Council or the relevant authority:



Radio and television broadcasting including on-demand platforms

Electronic and digital media activities

Cinematic films and other artistic content screenings

Social media advertising by individuals

Foreign publications

Printing, circulation, and publishing of local and foreign media content

Land, aerial, and maritime photography activities

Foreign media offices

News platforms

Newspapers and print publications

Book fairs Video games

Under the new law, operating media activities without a licence can lead to fine of Dh10,000, which will increase to Dh40,000 for repeated offences, as reported by Khaleej Times earlier.