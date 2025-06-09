Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE Reveals List Of Media Activities That Require Licence Under New Law

2025-06-09 02:24:06
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

A new UAE media law came into effect on May 29, outlining strict penalties of up to Dh1 million, for violations including disseminating false information, disrespecting the ruling system, and operating media activities without a licence.

Here is a list of media activities which can not be practised, by both institutions and individuals, without obtaining a licence or permit from the UAE Media Council or the relevant authority:

  • Radio and television broadcasting including on-demand platforms

  • Electronic and digital media activities

  • Cinematic films and other artistic content screenings

  • Social media advertising by individuals

  • Foreign publications

  • Printing, circulation, and publishing of local and foreign media content

  • Land, aerial, and maritime photography activities

  • Foreign media offices

  • News platforms

  • Newspapers and print publications

  • Book fairs

  • Video games

Under the new law, operating media activities without a licence can lead to fine of Dh10,000, which will increase to Dh40,000 for repeated offences, as reported by Khaleej Times earlier.

