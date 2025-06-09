403
EUR/USD Analysis Today 09/06: Defensive Stance (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) EUR/USD Analysis Summary Today
- Overall Trend: Bullish. Today's Euro-Dollar Support Levels: 1.1380 – 1.1300 – 1.1220. Today's Euro-Dollar Resistance Levels: 1.1460 – 1.1520 – 1.1600.
- Buy Euro-Dollar from the 1.1340 support level with a target of 1.1420 and a stop-loss of 1.1300. Sell Euro-Dollar from the 1.1460 resistance level with a target of 1.1200 and a stop-loss of 1.1510.
According to forex market trading, the US dollar rose last Friday after the US jobs report for May showed slightly stronger-than-expected employment growth, although private sector employment, jobless claims, and services data pointed to some weakness in the economy.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTechnical levels for the EUR/USD pair:Based on the daily timeframe chart, the overall trend for the EUR/USD currency pair is upward. As we mentioned before, the 1.1400 resistance will continue to motivate the bulls for further advances. Recent gains have moved the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) away from the midline, and the indicator still has more time and potential for gains before reaching overbought territory. At the same time, the MACD indicator lines are strongly trending upwards. Bulls' attention is now on the psychological 1.1500 resistance. Decisively, Euro-dollar trading will remain within its current range until markets and investors react to the US-China trade talks and this week's important US economic data releases.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made a list of the best forex demo accounts worth trading with.
