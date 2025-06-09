EUR/USD Analysis Today 09/06: Defensive Stance (Chart)



Overall Trend: Bullish.

Today's Euro-Dollar Support Levels: 1.1380 – 1.1300 – 1.1220. Today's Euro-Dollar Resistance Levels: 1.1460 – 1.1520 – 1.1600.

EUR/USD Analysis Summary Today



Buy Euro-Dollar from the 1.1340 support level with a target of 1.1420 and a stop-loss of 1.1300. Sell Euro-Dollar from the 1.1460 resistance level with a target of 1.1200 and a stop-loss of 1.1510.

EUR/USD Trading Signals:EUR/USD Technical Analysis Today:

This week, forex market trading will primarily focus on the results of trade talks between the United States and China. Meanwhile, the EUR/USD is still in an upward trend, and technically, the 200-hour moving average, currently observed at the 1.1377 support level, is helping to limit declines. According to performance across trusted brokerage platforms, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the US currency's performance against a basket of other major currencies, has fallen as investors prepare for a busy week of key economic data and trade developments.

Overall, sentiment has been affected by renewed hopes for progress in US-China trade relations. US President Donald Trump announced that officials from both countries will meet in London later today, following a recent phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

We still recommend selling the EUR/USD pair on any upward bounce, while constantly monitoring market factors and avoiding risk, regardless of the strength of the trading opportunities.

Regarding economic data, markets are awaiting several key releases according to the economic calendar. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is scheduled for Wednesday at 3:30 PM EEST, followed by the Producer Price Index (PPI) and the US University of Michigan Consumer Confidence report on Friday. These figures could offer new insights into how tariffs are impacting inflation and broader economic conditions.

According to forex market trading, the US dollar rose last Friday after the US jobs report for May showed slightly stronger-than-expected employment growth, although private sector employment, jobless claims, and services data pointed to some weakness in the economy.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTechnical levels for the EUR/USD pair:

Based on the daily timeframe chart, the overall trend for the EUR/USD currency pair is upward. As we mentioned before, the 1.1400 resistance will continue to motivate the bulls for further advances. Recent gains have moved the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) away from the midline, and the indicator still has more time and potential for gains before reaching overbought territory. At the same time, the MACD indicator lines are strongly trending upwards. Bulls' attention is now on the psychological 1.1500 resistance. Decisively, Euro-dollar trading will remain within its current range until markets and investors react to the US-China trade talks and this week's important US economic data releases.

