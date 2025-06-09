Forest Fires In Canada Cause Cloudy Visibility In Swiss Mountains
On the Jungfraujoch in the Bernese Alps, the concentration of particulate matter is slightly above the limit value at 57 micrograms per cubic metre, as reported by the Meteonews Switzerland weather service on X on Monday.
The increased aerosol content can also be seen on satellite images, announced MeteoSwiss. A slight clouding of visibility was also recorded on the Gemsstock in the canton of Uri.
According to Canada's national forest fire report, at times there were well over a hundred fires. Exceptional dryness and wind triggered the fires and caused them to spread. By the end of May, more than 17,000 people had been evacuated.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
