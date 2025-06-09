Techmediabreaks Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMNR) Closes $18 Million Public Offering Following Exchange Debut

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSE American: BMNR) has closed its underwritten public offering of 2,250,000 shares at $8.00 per share, raising $18 million in gross proceeds before expenses. The offering, which began trading on the NYSE American on June 5, 2025, includes a 45-day option for underwriters to purchase up to 337,500 additional shares to cover over-allotments. BitMine plans to use the net proceeds to acquire bitcoin as part of its long-term investment strategy. ThinkEquity acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

BitMine is a Bitcoin Network Company with a focus on the accumulation of Bitcoin for long-term investment, whether acquired by our Bitcoin mining operations or from the proceeds of capital raising transactions. Company business lines include Bitcoin mining, synthetic Bitcoin mining through involvement in Bitcoin mining, hashrate as a financial product, offering advisory and mining services to companies interested in earning Bitcoin denominated revenues, and general Bitcoin advisory to public companies. BitMine's operations are located in low-cost energy regions in Trinidad; Pecos, Texas; and Silverton, Texas.

