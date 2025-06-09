Redefining Readiness: Smarter Support For The Force
Leidos leaders Liz Porter, Health & Civil Sector President; Dr. Keita Franklin, Chief Behavioral Health Officer; and Thad Allen, Senior Advisor, share how smarter support systems-powered by real-time data, holistic health models, and innovation-are driving measurable impact for military communities.
Listen now to learn how new approaches to care and performance are helping service members and their families build resilience, sustain readiness, and thrive during and after service.
Listen here.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment