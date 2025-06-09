Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Redefining Readiness: Smarter Support For The Force

Redefining Readiness: Smarter Support For The Force


2025-06-09 02:01:05
(MENAFN- 3BL) How can today's service members and their families stay mission-ready in the face of evolving demands? This episode of the Fed2Fed podcast by GOVTECH CONNECTS explores how advanced technology, integrated health expertise, and performance-focused strategies are transforming readiness and well-being across every stage of the mission lifecycle.

Leidos leaders Liz Porter, Health & Civil Sector President; Dr. Keita Franklin, Chief Behavioral Health Officer; and Thad Allen, Senior Advisor, share how smarter support systems-powered by real-time data, holistic health models, and innovation-are driving measurable impact for military communities.

Listen now to learn how new approaches to care and performance are helping service members and their families build resilience, sustain readiness, and thrive during and after service.

Listen here.

MENAFN09062025007202015466ID1109652473

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search