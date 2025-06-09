Easily Moved Equipment Launches Pneumatic Caster For 6600R 3 Tonne Gantry Crane

eme 6600R gantry crane shown with new 3 tonne-rated pneumatic casters, designed for full mobility under load.

eme adds 3-tonne caster to its pneumatic lineup, enabling full load mobility for 6600R gantry cranes across rough or uneven terrain.

- Kyle Flynn

FORT ERIE, CANADA, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Easily Moved Equipment (eme), the Lightweight Leader in Portable Lifting, has announced the release of its new 3 tonne-rated pneumatic caster set, designed exclusively for the 6600R aluminum gantry crane .

This caster set allows the 6600R crane to be moved while fully loaded , even across rough or uneven terrain - a capability that sets it apart from traditional caster systems, which are often limited to unloaded rolling or flat indoor surfaces.

“Most pneumatic casters can't handle real industrial loads - they're made for show, not for the shop floor,” said Kyle Flynn, President of eme.“This new caster changes that. It lets our 6600R crane roll fully loaded in environments that demand a more robust caster. As an example, roofers need to deal with loose gravel, while also trying to protect the roof surface.”

Key Features:

. Load Rating: Supports full 3 tonne (6,600 lbs) capacity of the 6600R crane

. Engineered for Movement Under Load: No derating or restrictions when rolling

. All-Terrain Design: Unique design and configuration allows users to navigate tougher environments

.Industrial Control: Independent swivel and roll locks for safe positioning

.Retrofit-Ready: Works with all existing 6600R gantry cranes - no new frame required

.Product Family: Part of eme's growing line of pneumatic casters, including long-running 2 tonne models

With this release, eme expands its family of pneumatic casters, which began with its proven 2 tonne model that has been in the field for multiple years. The new 3 tonne caster set continues this legacy, offering customers a heavier-duty option for tougher environments without sacrificing mobility or performance. eme remains one of the only gantry crane manufacturers to offer fully mobile, load-rated pneumatic caster solutions across multiple capacities - combining industrial-grade durability with the portability of aluminum construction.

The pneumatic caster set is available now for new 6600R orders or as a retrofit upgrade for existing units in the field.

To request a quote or spec sheet, contact: ...

Visit:

Kyle Flynn

easily moved equipment

+1 905-991-0444

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.