Islamic Services Of America (ISA) Strengthens Global Halal Leadership With Strategic Indonesian Government Partnership

Signing Letter of Intent (LOI) agreement between Islamic Services of America (ISA, Inc.) and BPJPH Indonesia.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Islamic Services of America (ISA), a pioneer in U.S.-based Halal certification since 1975, has further solidified its global standing by signing a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Indonesia's Halal Product Assurance Organizing Agency (BPJPH) on 20th of May 2025. The agreement, formalized at the Indonesian Embassy in Washington, D.C., underscores ISA's commitment to ensuring Halal integrity and facilitating the export of U.S. Halal-certified beef and other products to Indonesia.This strategic partnership aims to enhance bilateral cooperation, ensuring that U.S. exports, particularly beef and consumer goods, comply with Indonesian and globally recognized Halal standards. It also supports Indonesia's food security initiatives and promotes transparent, accountable, and credible Halal certification mechanisms.As a founding member of the World Halal Food Council, ISA continues to lead in contributing to the establishment of international Halal standards. ISA's global recognition is bolstered by global accreditations and formal acceptance by Halal authorities in Indonesia (BPJPH), Malaysia (JAKIM), Singapore (MUIS). This robust Halal collaboration is aligned with the US Government's“Farmers First” initiative to increase domestic job growth and expand infrastructure development, while providing critical support through USDA grant and loan programs , particularly for small and midsize farms and businesses in rural and agricultural areas."This collaboration with BPJPH marks a significant milestone in our mission as an industry leader in the global halal market. We are dedicated to supporting the growing demand for Halal products and ensuring compliance with diverse international standards," said Jalel Aossey, President of ISA.“Halal industry development has contributed significantly to creating jobs in Indonesia and we believe this Halal collaboration could also extend its value and benefits to the American people and the US economy,” commented Dr. Haikal Hasan, The Head of BPJPH.For over five decades, ISA has been at the forefront of Halal certification, serving a diverse clientele across North America and beyond. This new partnership with BPJPH reinforces ISA's role in facilitating global trade and meeting the needs of the expanding Halal market.About Islamic Services of America (ISA)Founded in 1975 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, ISA is an accredited global leader in Halal certification and auditing, with regional offices and a team of food science professionals and industry experts across the USA and Canada. Its reach expanded in 2018 with the acquisition of the Halal Montreal Certification Authority (HMCA), strengthening its presence in North America. For more information:About The Halal Product Assurance Organizing Body (BPJPH)The Halal Product Assurance Organizing Body (BPJPH) operates under the Ministry of Religious Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia. BPJPH is committed to accelerating halal product certification and advancing the national halal ecosystem through strategic initiatives and innovation. Its mission supports Indonesia's vision of becoming a global leader in halal production. For more information:

Mehnaz Afrin

Islamic Services of America (ISA)

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Islamic Services of America Halal Certification

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.