WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES ANNOUNCES BRAND REFRESH, STATES VALUE FOR CLIENTS AND PARTNERS

ISELIN, N.J., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World), one of the fastest-growing insurance brokerages in the U.S., announced today the unveiling of an updated visual identity and a new website as part of an extensive brand refresh initiative that affirms the value clients and partners can expect when working with World. The brand refresh comes on the heels of the firm's new private equity partnership with Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

"Our journey with our new private equity partner presented us with an opportunity to refresh our brand and further align it with the value our clients can expect when working with us," said Rich Eknoian, Chief Executive Officer. "Our brand was built on trust, accessibility and industry expertise. This refresh further solidifies those tenants, and we are excited about going to market with our new tagline and website."

World's leaders felt the firm outgrew its existing tagline of, "Large Resources, Local Relationships," and thus expanded it to be more client focused. World's path forward continues to be rooted in relationships and powered by large-scale resources with an unwavering commitment to delivering results. The new tagline of "Relationships, Resources, Results – Experience a World of Difference," frames exactly what World's clients and partners can expect and encompasses the firm's refreshed value proposition.

The updated visual identity – with a focus on the light and bright colors from the existing palette – is fresh, clean, and inviting. The new website is completely overhauled with a focus on the end user's experience. The revised navigation makes it much easier to move around the site and find 'all of World' across business and individual insurance, employee benefits, retirement plan services, wealth management services, private client group solutions, and payroll & HR solutions.

"World's brand refresh is a testament to our commitment to our values and determination to keep pace with our clients and what they expect from us," said Jean Wiskowski, Chief Marketing Officer. "The updated look and more importantly, the significantly updated website, are much more user friendly and inviting. We look forward to continually giving our clients and partners an elevated experience when working with us."

"We are very excited to launch the new website and refreshed brand," Eknoian said. "We take great pride in offering our clients the best products and service experience possible. We feel this was a step to further strengthen that ethos."

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates (World) is a nationally ranked financial services organization headquartered in Iselin, N.J., that serves its clients from more than 300 offices across the U.S. and U.K. World's comprehensive network of brokers and specialists empower people to make informed decisions to improve their risk management outcomes, modernize their benefits programs, and help achieve their long-term financial goals. Using data-driven analytics, World's advisors innovate new products and solutions tailored to clients' needs across commercial and personal insurance and bonds, employee and executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan services, private client services, and payroll & HR solutions. For more information, please visit .

